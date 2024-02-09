WhichCar
2024 Jaguar F-Pace D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw) X761 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2024 Jaguar F-Pace D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw) X761 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2024 Jaguar F-Pace D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1664 mm
Length 4747 mm
Width 2071 mm
Kerb Weight 2008 kg
Gcm 5060 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2660 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 258 g/km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Sadca2Aw4Mc055147
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

