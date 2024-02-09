Specifications for the 2024 Jaguar F-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Se (184Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Jaguar F-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Se (184Kw) X761 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1640 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1665 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1664 mm
|Length
|4747 mm
|Width
|2071 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1822 kg
|Gcm
|4920 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|213 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Sadca2Ax1Mc055144
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 355mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Analogue Dials with Central TFT Display
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Air Distribution Speed
- Approach Illumination
- Active Road Noise Control
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Season Tyres
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Grille Surround
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Black Side Sill Panels
- Black Side Vents
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Black Window Surrounds
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Cabin Lighting
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Drive Control
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Volume Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- ECO Assist System
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Integration
- Individual Trim Finishers
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel - Branded
- Multi-media System with 11.4 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Mist Sensing
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Open Differential
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Pwr Fr Seats 12 Way - Htd/Dr Mem/Manual H/rests
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Passive Front Head Restraints
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Pwr Mirror Fold/Htd/Mem/App Lights/Drvr Side Dim
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Camera
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Storage Compartment - Rear Door/s
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Solar Sensing
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Self-sealing Tyres
- Subwoofer
- Start-up Sequence with Movement, Dials & Lighting
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Tinted Windows
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - Grey
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,890
- Activity Key - $680
- Additional Power Sockets - $139
- Air Quality Sensor - $220
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,560
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,420
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,560
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $4,420
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Bright Exterior Pack
- Cabin Air Purification Plus - $640
- Cold Climate Pack - $2,250
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $320
- Convenience Pack - $1,850
- Comfort Pack - $2,870
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $299
- Drive Control with Adaptive Surface Response - $310
- Dynamic Handling Package - $2,910
- Dynamic Pack - $7,600
- Entertainment Pack - $1,770
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,430
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Gloss Black Roof Rails - $640
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $280
- Head Up Display - $1,960
- Headlight Washer System - $494
- Interactive Driver Display - $845
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $767
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $840
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $3,314
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,736
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $620
- Pwr Performance Climate Fr Seats 14 Way - Memory - $7,060
- Pwr Front Seats 16 Way - Climate, Mem, Man H/rests - $4,410
- Pwr Fr Seats 16 Way - Ht/Vent, Mass, Mem, Man H/R - $6,010
- Park Assist - $403
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $845
- Premium Black Pack - $8,560
- Privacy Glass - $950
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $4,784
- Red Brake Calipers - $806
- Remote Control Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,302
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish - $640
- Rear Seat Remote Release - $120
- Surround Camera System - 3D - $950
- Secure Tracker - $831
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,270
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- 40/20/40 folding htd rear seats with ctr armrest - $1,326
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats/Pwr Recline/Ctr A/Rst - $640
- 40/20/40 fold rear seats/Htd/Pwr Recline/Ctr A/Rst - $1,966
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Sound System
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,141
- Surround Sound System - $2,600
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - Wood - $416
- Special Vehicle Option Bespoke Paint
- Spare Wheel 19 inch - $950
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $1,140
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $490
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,176
- Tyre Repair System
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Upholstery - Sensatec - $17,000
- Vision Pack - $6,560
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $1,030
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $690
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$620
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Firenze Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Portofino Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Jaguar F-Pace pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|400 Sport (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,131
|D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,186
|P250 R-Dynamic S (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,381
|P250 R-Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,781
|Svr (405Kw) 4D Wagon
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,381