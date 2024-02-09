WhichCar
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph D350 Lwb (258Kw) L460 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph D350 Lwb (258Kw) L460 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph D350 Lwb (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1702 mm
Tracking Rear 1704 mm
Ground Clearance 219 mm
Wheelbase 3197 mm
Height 1870 mm
Length 5052 mm
Width 2003 mm
Kerb Weight 2494 kg
Gcm 6890 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3390 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 165 g/km
CO2 Urban 232 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 258 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R22 114
Rear Tyre 285/45 R22 114
Front Rim Size 9.5 Ch +42.5
Rear Rim Size 9.5 Ch +42.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salka9Aw3Pa123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph pricing and specs

D350 Lwb 7 Seat (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $306,075
D350 Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $298,659
D350 Lwb (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $304,530
Phev P460E Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $298,999
Phev P460E Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $296,427
P530 Lwb (390Kw) 4D Wagon 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $337,614
P530 Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $339,314
P530 Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $331,434