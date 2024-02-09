Specifications for the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph D350 Lwb 7 Seat (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph D350 Lwb 7 Seat (258Kw) L460 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|3197 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2591 kg
|Gcm
|6900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|258 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Front Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9A73Pa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Autobiography Exterior Pack
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Charging Cable - Public
- Chrome Controls
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Programs
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Driver Condition Response
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Engine Cover
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Music Streaming
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Blinds - Rear Doors
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Terrain Response 2
- Third Row Seats - Heated
- Tyre Repair System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Versatile Loadspace Floor
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Walnut Veneer
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Activity Key - $920
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $80
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,820
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,340
- Alloy Wheels Special 13 Inch - $4,420
- Black Painted Roof - $2,171
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $364
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Ebony/Perlino Headlining
- Duo Tone Leather Headlining
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking - $3,179
- Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response - $5,687
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Headlining Special - $680
- Heated Washer Jets - $230
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony - $680
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Metallic Paint Special - $17,723
- Nickel Atlas Exterior Pack
- No Badge
- No Towing
- Off Road Pack - Advanced - $8,870
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Privacy Glass - $999
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Powered Tailgate Upper & Lower
- Remote Park Assist - $806
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $6,850
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $26,596
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Special Veneer
- Special Veneer - Wood
- Special Veneer - Gloss Black
- SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss finish - $22,160
- SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin finish
- SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish - $17,723
- SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish - $22,160
- Special Veneer - Walnut
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tailgate Event Suite with Leather Cushions - $2,300
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Sanguinello Orange
|Orange
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|British Racing Green
|Green
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Charente Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Batumi Gold
|Yellow
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|UNV Constellation Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Amethyst Grey Purple
|Purple
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Icy White
|White
|Special Effect Paint - Satin
|$26,596
|Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|UNV Icy White
|White
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss finish
|$22,160
|Velocity Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Petrolix Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Flux Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Sunset Gold
|Yellow
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Ligurian Black
|Black
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ionian Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|UNV Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|UNV Flux Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Varesine Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Tourmaline Brown
|Brown
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Hakuba Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Constellation Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Belgravia Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|UNV Ionian Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Land Rover Range Rover Autobiograph pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D350 Lwb 7 Seat (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$306,075
|D350 Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$298,659
|D350 Lwb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$304,530
|Phev P460E Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$298,999
|Phev P460E Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$296,427
|P530 Lwb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$337,614
|P530 Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$339,314
|P530 Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$331,434