2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) L560 My24 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) L560 My24 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 214 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1683 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 2041 mm
Kerb Weight 2016 kg
Gcm 4740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2740 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 51 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 193 g/km
CO2 Combined 51 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 640 Nm
Makimum Power 297 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Salya2Ax3Na123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs

P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,898
D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $122,553
P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $156,403
P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,503
P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $131,198
Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,508
Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $132,153