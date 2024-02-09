WhichCar
2024 Lexus Ux250H Luxury +Ep3 Hybrid Mzah10R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2024 Lexus Ux250H Luxury +Ep3 Hybrid Mzah10R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Electronic Cvt
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2024 Lexus Ux250H Luxury +Ep3 Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1520 mm
Length 4495 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1575 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2110 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 103 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 105 g/km
CO2 Urban 97 g/km
CO2 Combined 103 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 188 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17 96H
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17 96H
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Trailing Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthy65Bh302123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan