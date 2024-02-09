Specifications for the 2024 Lexus Ux250H Sports Luxury Hybrid (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Lexus Ux250H Sports Luxury Hybrid (AWD) Mzah15R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Electronic Cvt
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|4495 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1635 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|107 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|105 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|107 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|188 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 Rf18 95V
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 Rf18 95V
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthu95Bh602123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 281mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Control
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Alloy Scuff Plates
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Bi-LED Headlights - 3 Eye
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cushion Airbags
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Climate Concierge
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Clari-FI
- Cornering Lamps
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Easy Access System
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Tray
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- GPS Clock
- Glass Sensor
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid System Indicator
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Hybrid Control System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated Entry
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Induction Motor - Rear
- Intrusion Sensor
- Leather Accented Gear Shift lever
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Luxury Front Seats
- Luxury Rear Seats
- Lexus Safety System 2+
- Lexus Safety Sense Plus
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Lane Trace Assist
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Mobile Assistant
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Multi-media System with 10.3 inch Touchscreen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
- Normal Mode
- Parking Assist Monitor
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Pre-Brake Warning
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking & Clearance Sonar
- Power Control Unit
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Projector Headlights
- Painted Inner Door Garnish
- Parking Support Alert
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Performance Rod - Front
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Performance Damper
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Remote Touch Controller
- Remote Touch Interface (Touchpad)
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelt Tension Reducer - Front & Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Smart Device Link
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Speed Recognition
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Unique Stitching
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- WMA Compatible
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wireless Smartphone Connectivity
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,500
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Onyx
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Caliente
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Titanium
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Khaki Metal
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Chrome
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Quartz
|White
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Celestial Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Graphite Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Iridium
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,750