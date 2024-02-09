Specifications for the 2024 Lexus Ux300E Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Lexus Ux300E Luxury Kma10R Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1525 mm
|Length
|4495 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1840 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2245 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthaabbh502123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 21MM Multi Media System
- 305mm Front Brakes
- 314mm Rear Brakes
- 8 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Control
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Adaptive LED H/lights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Alloy Scuff Plates
- Advanced Theft Deterrent System
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Cushion Airbags
- Charging Cable with Plug Type 2
- Climatised Front Seats
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Direct Current Charging
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake System
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Glovebox Wallet
- GPO Cable
- GPS Clock
- Glass Sensor
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lexus Connected Services
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lexus Safety System 2+
- Lexus Safety Sense Plus
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi Information Display 7.0 inch
- Multi-media System with 10.3 inch Touchscreen
- Normal Mode
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Back Door & Kick Sensor
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Dampers
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- Performance Rod - Front & Rear
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Smart Key Card
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Smart Entry
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- TFT Display
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Valet Pack
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Wheel Finish - Medium Metallic Grey
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,750
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Onyx
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Caliente
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Titanium
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Quartz
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Carnelian
|Orange
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Khaki Metal
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Chrome
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Mercury Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Celestial Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Graphite Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
Current Lexus Ux300E pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Luxury 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$80,720
|Sports Luxury 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$88,190