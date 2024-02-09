WhichCar
2024 Lexus Ux300E Sports Luxury Kma10R Electric 4D Wagon

2024 Lexus Ux300E Sports Luxury Kma10R Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2024 Lexus Ux300E Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1525 mm
Length 4495 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1840 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2245 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R18
Rear Tyre 225/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Trailing Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Pass Side B-Pillar
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthaabbh502123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Lexus Ux300E pricing and specs

Luxury 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $80,720
Sports Luxury 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $88,190