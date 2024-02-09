Specifications for the 2024 Maserati Grecale Modena Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Maserati Grecale Modena Mhev M183 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|228 mm
|Wheelbase
|2901 mm
|Height
|1670 mm
|Length
|4846 mm
|Width
|1948 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1895 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2560 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Combined
|195 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|242 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zn6Aw82D007123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Suspension
- Advanced Brake Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Amazon Alexa
- Active Lane Management System
- Android Operating System
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exhaust Finisher
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Compatible Apps
- Contrast Stitching
- Capacative Touch Screen 12.3 inch
- Cyber Security
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assistance Level 1
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daylight Opening - Black Finish
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 8.8 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Full Leather Upholstery
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Full LED Headlights
- Google Assistant
- Gesture Control
- GT Mode
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Washer Jets
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Assistance System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Keeping Assist & Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Off Road Mode
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Brakes
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Sports Seats 14 Way with Driver Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Rear Active Braking
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Reverse Auto Braking
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smart Clock
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Summer Tyres
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Virtual Wall
- Vehicle Maintenance Monitor
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
- Wood Trim - Special
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlights - $2,100
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,225
- Aluminium Loading Edge Protection - $560
- Air Suspension - $6,475
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $8,950
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $7,950
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $8,450
- Custom Livery - Asymmetric - $52,063
- Custom Livery - Double Stripes - $31,328
- Custom Livery - Tricolor - $31,328
- Custom Matte Paint - $50,500
- Custom Metallic Paint - $39,500
- Custom Quadricoat Paint - $48,500
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $750
- Custom Tri-Coat Paint - $17,950
- Custom Tri-Coat Paint Premium - $43,000
- Carbon Twill - $5,500
- Full Premium Leather Upholstery - $1,150
- High Gloss Carbon Fibre Trim - $6,850
- High Gloss Wooden Trimming - Black - $2,200
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear - $950
- Heated Rear Seats - $1,050
- Laminated Safety Glass - $2,310
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated - $595
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint - $2,150
- Metallic Paint Premium - $8,750
- Painted Brake Calipers - $1,250
- Pack ADAS L2 - $7,050
- Roof Rails - $895
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Solid Paint
- Sports Pedals in Brushed Stainless Steel - $700
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,750
- Sound System with 21 Speakers - $5,950
- Tech Pack - $3,290
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,100
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Blu Corse Matte
|Blue
|Custom Matte Paint
|$50,500
|Blu Astro Matte
|Blue
|Custom Matte Paint
|$50,500
|Blu Maserati
|Blue
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Blue Graphite
|Blue
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Verde Royale
|Green
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Orange Glow
|Orange
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Bronzo Opaco
|Brown
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$8,750
|Bronzo
|Brown
|Custom Tri-Coat Paint Premium
|$43,000
|Liquid Rose Gold
|Pink
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Grigio Cangiante
|Grey
|Custom Tri-Coat Paint
|$17,950
|Giallo Corse
|Yellow
|Custom Quadricoat Paint
|$48,500
|Rosso Granturismo
|Red
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Military Teal Matte
|Green
|Custom Matte Paint
|$50,500
|Bianco
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Grigio Lava Opaco
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$8,750
|Night Interaction
|Black
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Blu Nobile
|Blue
|Tri-Coat Paint
|$5,950
|Powder Nude Texturized
|White
|Custom Matte Paint
|$50,500
|Bordeaux Pontevecchio
|Red
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
|Blue Graphite Texturized
|Blue
|Custom Matte Paint
|$50,500
|Blu Intenso
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$2,150
|Grigio Lava
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$2,150
|Verde Smeraldo
|Green
|Custom Tri-Coat Paint Premium
|$43,000
|Nero Tempesta
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$2,150
|Bianco Metallic
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$2,150
|Blu Royale
|Blue
|Custom Metallic Paint
|$39,500
Current Maserati Grecale pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$122,500
|Modena Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$148,000
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$185,500