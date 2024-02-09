WhichCar
2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo M182 My23 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo M182 My23 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 227 mm
Wheelbase 2901 mm
Height 1670 mm
Length 4846 mm
Width 1948 mm
Kerb Weight 2027 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 254 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Combined 254 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 390 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Zn6Cw82D007123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Grecale pricing and specs

GT Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $122,500
Modena Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $148,000
Trofeo 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $185,500