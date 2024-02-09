WhichCar
2024 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ W177 My24 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2024 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ W177 My24 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1409 mm
Length 4453 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1653 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 167 g/km
CO2 Urban 267 g/km
CO2 Combined 202 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6750
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 310 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 245/35 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19 Et46
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19 Et47

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K1770512*000001
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG A45 pricing and specs

S 4Matic+ 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $119,900