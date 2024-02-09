Specifications for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz C300 Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Mercedes-Benz C300 Mhev W206 My24 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4751 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|235 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 Et40
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx19 Et58.1
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2060462*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Advanced Connectivity Plus
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active Emergency Stop Assist
- Agility Control Suspension
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting with Logo Projection
- AMG Line - Exterior
- AMG Line - Interior
- AMG Body Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Active Stop & Go Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Beltline
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Comfort Mode
- Crash Sensor
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Dashboard - Artico
- Distronic
- Digital Owners Manual
- Display Screen 11.9 inch
- Dynamic Select
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Centre Airbag
- Floor Mats - Special
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Gloss Black Console
- Headlight Assist
- Hands Free Access
- Hill Start Assist
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Front
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impulse Side
- Individual Mode
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- Larger Brake Discs - Front Axle
- LCD Instrument Cluster - Coloured
- LED Headlights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lane Tracking Package
- Linguatronic
- Leather Upholstery
- Locking Verification
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-weave Trim
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Parktronic
- Power Boot Lid Closing - Automatic
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pre-installation for Digital Key Transfer
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Navigation Pack
- Predictive Navigation
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Selective Damping System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Speed Limit Assist
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports pack
- Service Pack
- Sport Seats
- Safety Services
- Storage Package
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Telediagnostics
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Package
- Valet Pack
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- (AW19) Multi-Spoke
- Wireless Device Charger
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Bright Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Plus Pack - $6,900
- Upholstery - Grey
- Upholstery - Two-tone
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|High-tech Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red
|Red
|Bright Metallic Paint
|$1,500
|Sodalite Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Spectral Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Graphite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Selenite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|MANUFAKTUR Opalite White
|White
|Bright Metallic Paint
|$1,500
|Obsidian Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mojave Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Polar White
|White
|Non-metallic Paint
|—
Current Mercedes-Benz C300 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$122,200
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$97,600
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$124,000
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$106,600
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$119,700
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$95,500
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$121,500
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$104,400
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$125,969
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$100,574
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$127,869
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,874
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$95,900