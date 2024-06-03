Specifications for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200 C118 My24.5 1.3L Petrol 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1612 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1439 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1999 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1422 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|108 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|167 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|152 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1620
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1N2543472*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Front & Rear (12VO & USB) with Loadspace (USB)
- 9 Airbags
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Automatic Headlights & Rain Sensing Wipers
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Line - Exterior
- AMG Floor Mats
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Parking Assistant
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Storage Roller Blind
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Day Light
- Designer Key
- Digital Instrument Cluster - 10.2 inch
- Dynamic Select Transmission
- Dual Tailpipes
- Emergency Opening Doors
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Rear
- FM Tuner
- Full LED Headlights
- Full LED Tail Lights
- Global Positioning System
- Heated Seats - All
- Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel with Paddles
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Drive
- Keyless Start
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Locking Verification
- MBUX Personalisation
- MBUX Multimedia System
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Pre-installation for Digital Key Transfer
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Reversing Camera
- Reversing Camera & Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rear View Camera - 180 Degree Split View
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Smartphone Tray including Wireless Charging
- Storage Nets
- Sports Pedals in Brushed Stainless Steel
- Sports Steering
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Touchpad Finger Gesture Controller
- Through Loading System
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Upholstery - Artico
- USB Package
- Voice Control
- Welcome Lights LED
- Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Leather Upholstery - Lugano - $1,600
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $900
- Non-metallic Paint
- Plus Pack - $4,900
Current Mercedes-Benz Cla pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|200 4D Coupe
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$75,400
|250 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$83,800
|200 4D Coupe
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$76,900
|250 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$85,900