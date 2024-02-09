Specifications for the 2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Mini Yours. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Mini Yours F56 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3863 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1590 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|113 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|157 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|129 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Single Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmw32Dh0%02P34218
|Vehicle Segment
|Light From 25K
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Anthracite Headlining
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Colour Line
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Interior
- Braking Pre-conditioning
- Black Side Scuttles with Integrated Indicators
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- City Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Check Control
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Clear Indicator Lenses
- Concierge Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Decorative Trims
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Differential Lock Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror Pack
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Green Mode
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.5 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Mirror Pack
- Integrated Roof Spoiler
- Interior Surface - Silver
- Integrated Owners Manual
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Start
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Information Display
- MINI Connected XL
- Mini Leather Lounge
- Multi-media Interface
- Multitone Roof
- Music Streaming
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- On board Computer
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Start/Stop Toggle Switch
- Steel Wheels
- Telematics
- TeleServices
- Tool Kit
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Union Jack Taillights
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bonnet Stripe/s - Black
- Bonnet Stripe/s - White
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint
- White Exterior Mirrors
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|British Racing Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Chilli Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Pepper White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Island Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Moonwalk Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|White Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Midnight Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990