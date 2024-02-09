WhichCar
2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper S Mini Yours F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper S Mini Yours F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper S Mini Yours. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3876 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1225 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1645 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
CO2 Extra 112 g/km
CO2 Urban 166 g/km
CO2 Combined 128 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R18
Rear Tyre 205/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmw52Dh0%02P34222
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured England

Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,600
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $56,800
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $38,100
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,200
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $54,700