2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Mini Yours F56 Electric 3D Hatchback

2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Mini Yours F56 Electric 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 4
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2024 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Mini Yours. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1484 mm
Tracking Rear 1493 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1432 mm
Length 3850 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1275 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1775 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 410 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 1000
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmw12Dj0%02P34245
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured England

Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,600
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $56,800
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $38,100
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,200
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $54,700