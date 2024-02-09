Specifications for the 2024 Mini 3D Hatch Jcw Mini Yours. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Mini 3D Hatch Jcw Mini Yours F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3872 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1245 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1685 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|135 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|212 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Single Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmw72Dh0%02P34244
|Vehicle Segment
|Light From 25K
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Ambient Lights Package
- Anthracite Headlining
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Colour Line
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Fuel Filler Door
- Black Grille Surround
- Black Interior
- Braking Pre-conditioning
- Bonnet Scoop
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tail Light Frames
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- City Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Check Control
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Clear Indicator Lenses
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Side Scuttles with Integrated Indicators
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant
- Decorative Trims
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Differential Lock Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror Pack
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Green Mode
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.5 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Mirror Pack
- Integrated Roof Spoiler
- Interior Surface - Black
- Integrated Owners Manual
- JCW Aerodynamic Kit
- John Cooper Works Tailpipes
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Start
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Launch Mode Control
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Information Display
- Manufacturers Logo - Black
- Multi-media Interface
- Music Streaming
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Normal Mode
- On board Computer
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Control
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler - JCW
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Sports Mode
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Start/Stop Toggle Switch
- Steel Wheels
- Telematics
- TeleServices
- Tool Kit
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Union Jack Taillights
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bonnet Stripe/s - Black
- Bonnet Stripe/s - White
- Metallic Paint
- Red Roof
- Red Exterior Mirrors
- Solid Paint
- White Exterior Mirrors
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|British Racing Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Chilli Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Pepper White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Island Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Rebel Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Rooftop Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Moonwalk Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|White Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Midnight Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990