Specifications for the 2024 Nissan X-Trail Ti (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Nissan X-Trail Ti (4Wd) T33 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1725 mm
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1668 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2135 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|235 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|244 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 101V
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 101V
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Rear Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1T33Tbxa0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats - Sliding
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Driving Beam
- Advanced Driver Assist Display
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Streaming
- Auto Mode
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Cargo System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Side Moulding/s
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Stabiliser Bar
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Head Up Display - 10.8 inch image
- Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Intelligent Key
- Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent 4x4
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Intelligent Rear View Mirror
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Manual Mode
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Moving Object Detection
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Off Road Mode
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Painted Lower Front & Rear Fascias
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- ProPilot
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Seat Alert
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Stabiliser Bar
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Security System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Traction Control System - Adjustable
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Terrain Mode Select System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
- Two-tone Paint - $1,200
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Champagne Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$700
|Caspian Blue/with Black Roof
|Blue/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|$1,200
|Brilliant Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$700
|Ceramic Grey/with Black Roof
|Grey/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|$1,200
|Ivory Pearl/with Black Roof
|White/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|$1,200
|Sunset Orange/with Black Roof
|Orange/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|$1,200
|Scarlet Ember
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Caspian Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$700
|Gun Metallic
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$700
|Ceramic Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$700
|Ivory Pearl
|White
|Premium Paint
|$700
|Diamond Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$700
Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$49,990
|St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$40,290
|St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,690
|St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$46,790
|St (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,250
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$50,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$53,490
|Ti (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$54,690
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$58,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hyb)19" Aw 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,690
|N-Trek Sv (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,290
|N-Trek Sv (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,390