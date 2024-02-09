WhichCar
2024 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) T33 My23 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2024 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) T33 My23 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2024 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2705 mm
Height 1725 mm
Length 4680 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1883 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Fuel Type Electric/Pulp
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 133 g/km
CO2 Urban 148 g/km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Electric & Turbo Dfi
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20 101V
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20 101V
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Rear Floorpan
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1T33Jexa0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs

St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $49,990
St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $40,290
St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,690
St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $46,790
St (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,250