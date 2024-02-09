WhichCar
2024 Renault Captur Life Xjb My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2024 Renault Captur Life Xjb My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2024 Renault Captur Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2639 mm
Height 1567 mm
Length 4227 mm
Width 1797 mm
Kerb Weight 1361 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1830 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 660 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 469 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Urban 198 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 113 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Rjb00*L1234567
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Spain

