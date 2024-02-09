Specifications for the 2024 Renault Trafic L2 Lwb Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Renault Trafic L2 Lwb Premium X82 My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|3498 mm
|Height
|1967 mm
|Length
|5480 mm
|Width
|1956 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1827 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1630 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1243 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Vf1Fl0002N0847318
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 280mm Rear Brakes
- 296mm Front Brakes
- Three Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Brake Assist
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Black/Grey Dashboard Decor
- Bulkhead with Cargo Load-through Door
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Side Protection Mouldings
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Lighting
- Cargo Area Lining - Mid Height
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Centre Seat Fold Down & Seat Back Table
- Capacative Touch Screen
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- DeadLocking
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Grip X-Tend
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Slide & Recline Drivers Seat
- Passenger Bench Seat - 2 person
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Parking Distance Control Side
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sliding Door Rail/s - Painted
- Smart Key Card
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Mirroring
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Underbody Spare Wheel
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wide Angle View Mirrors
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wide View Mirror - Passenger Sunvisor
Optional Extras
- Business Pack - $2,200
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Sliding Doors Dual - Windowed - $400
- Solid Paint
- Single Passenger Seat
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Trade Pack - $2,000
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Urban Grey
|Grey
|Solid Paint
|—
|Carmin Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$800
|Solid White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Jet Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$800
|Cummulus Blue
|Blue
|Solid Paint
|—
Current Renault Trafic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,000
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$49,000
|L1 Swb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$51,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|L2 Lwb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$56,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Lifestyle 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,000