2024 Renault Trafic L2 Lwb Pro X82 My23 2.0L Diesel 3D Van

2024 Renault Trafic L2 Lwb Pro X82 My23 2.0L Diesel 3D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2024 Renault Trafic L2 Lwb Pro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 3498 mm
Height 1967 mm
Length 5480 mm
Width 1956 mm
Kerb Weight 1791 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1279 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 171 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 171 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Vf1Fl0002N0847318
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
Country Manufactured France

Current Renault Trafic pricing and specs

L1 Swb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $51,000
L1 Swb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $49,000
L1 Swb Premium 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $54,000
L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $53,000
L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $51,000
L2 Lwb Crew Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $58,000
L2 Lwb Premium 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $56,000
L2 Lwb Crew Lifestyle 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,000