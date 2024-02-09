WhichCar
2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range My23.5 Electric 4D Sedan

2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range My23.5 Electric 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1584 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2875 mm
Height 1441 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1933 mm
Kerb Weight 1824 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 590 Nm
Makimum Power 366 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18 98Y
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18 98Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs Rear Cross Memb Under Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lrw3F7F??????????
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured China

Current Tesla Model 3 pricing and specs

Long Range 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $67,900
Rear-Wheel Drive 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $58,900
Performance 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $80,900