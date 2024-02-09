Specifications for the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive My23.5 Electric 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1584 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1441 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1933 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1761 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|208 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18 98Y
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18 98Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs Rear Cross Memb Under Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lrw3F7F??????????
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- 7 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Charge Port Door
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting - Multi-Colour
- Automatic Boot Lid Release
- Auto Pilot
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Interior
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Caraoke
- Centre Console Storage
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cloth Headlining
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacitive Touch Screen 15.0 inch
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dog Mode
- Driver Profile - Steering Column
- Driver Seat Profile
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Enhanced Sound System
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- FM Radio
- Global Positioning System
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Beam Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Windscreen Wipers
- Engine Immobiliser
- Immersive Sound
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Mobile App Remote Functionality
- Multi-function Strg Wheel inc Indicator Controls
- Music Streaming
- On-board Charger - AC 11KW
- Over-the-air-updates
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Remote Climate Control
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Remote Software Update
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Defrosters
- Side Airbag Centre - Driver
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Side Collision Avoidance
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sentry Security System & Dashcam
- Standard Connectivity
- Subwoofer
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Traction Control System
- Tesla Arcade
- Tesla Theatre
- Tesla Vision
- Tinted Glass Roof with Solar Protection
- Touchscreen Gear Selector
- USB-A Input Socket/s
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,800
- Enhanced Autopilot - $5,100
- Full Self Driving Capability - $10,100
- Interior Colour - Black & White - $1,500
- Multi-Coat Paint
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Paint Colour Special - $2,300
- Premium Paint - $2,600
- Solid Paint - $1,500
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Stealth Grey
|Grey
|Paint Colour Special
|$2,300
|Ultra Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$2,600
|Deep Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,500
|Solid Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|$1,500
|Pearl White
|White
|Multi-Coat Paint
|—
Current Tesla Model 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Long Range 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,900
|Rear-Wheel Drive 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$58,900
|Performance 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900