2024 Toyota Hilux Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Gun126R 2.8L Hybrid Double Cab P/Up

2024 Toyota Hilux Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Gun126R 2.8L Hybrid Double Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2024 Toyota Hilux Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1865 mm
Length 5325 mm
Width 1855 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 210 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Mr0Ba3Cd#03123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

