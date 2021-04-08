Almost 20 things you didn’t know about Kian - Carnage Plus EP96

WHILE Scotty Taylor fronts the camera for the bulk of your Carnage viewing, it takes more than one person to tango in this crazy world of 1JZ Volvos, Barra-swapped MX-5s and blown up VN Commodores.

Our second Carnage wrangler is Kian Heagney, who spends most of his time behind the camera. He first made an appearance on camera in the Holden versus Ford $2K Challenge, before racing the Trolvo at Street Machine Summernats and taking a Renault Clio to Nugget Nationals at Winton.

Watch next: Renault Clio does the Nugget Nationals – Carnage episode 52

Around 12 months ago Scotty decided to give hardcore Carnage fans some extra info about himself by answering 20 questions while servicing our big-block Barina nugget.

We figured it was about time we did the same with young Kian, so while he gave his girlfriend’s daily a fresh dose of Valvoline oil, Scotty bailed him up with (almost) 20 questions.

Watch next: Trolvo single-turbo conversion and Summernats! – Carnage episode 45

We find out all about how he got into his role in our ranks, why he doesn’t like TD42s, his dream car build and even his soft drink of choice.

The Carnage crew is having a quick kip during the Easter break, but we’ve made sure there’s plenty of content to keep you entertained in the meantime – including the unveil of a new Carnage project – so stay tuned!