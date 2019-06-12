Rust-Oleum Motospray wagon, part four – Carnage Plus episode 63

SCOTT Taylor’s Safari wagon hasn’t had the nicest life, sitting in the open with no floors in it for the past 20 years! But with a lot of elbow grease, great equipment and some Rust-Oleum Motospray product, Scotty is getting the old girl steadily closer to being ready for the road once more.

We’re talking a complete new floorpan for starters, which takes a lot of welding. Then he fits a patch panel to the firewall, using a cool new method he picked up thanks to a Carnage viewer.

Watch Part three: Scotty preps the car for new floors

