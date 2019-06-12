WhichCar
Rust-Oleum Motospray wagon, part four – Carnage Plus episode 63

By Simon Telford, 07 May 2020 Carnage

Scott welds like he has never welded before! Then protects his investment with some Rust-Oleum Motospray goodies

SCOTT Taylor’s Safari wagon hasn’t had the nicest life, sitting in the open with no floors in it for the past 20 years! But with a lot of elbow grease, great equipment and some Rust-Oleum Motospray product, Scotty is getting the old girl steadily closer to being ready for the road once more.

Rust Oleium Motorspray wagon

We’re talking a complete new floorpan for starters, which takes a lot of welding. Then he fits a patch panel to the firewall, using a cool new method he picked up thanks to a Carnage viewer.

Watch Part three: Scotty preps the car for new floors

Rust Oleium Motorspray wagon

The interaction with the audience is one of the best things about Carnage, so please reach out to us in the YouTube comments, on the ‘Carnage Show’ Facebook page or Street Machine’s Instagram.

 

 

