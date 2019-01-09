Summernats roadtrip in ‘Mr Dodgey’ 1963 Dodge Phoenix – Carnage Plus

EACH year the SM crew debates which car we should take on a road trip up to Street Machine Summernats, and this year Scotty decided that our 1963 Dodge Phoenix project car, Mr Dodgey, should lose its ’Nats virginity and make the trek up to Canberra from Melbourne.
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but the 55-plus-year-old Mopar – with no a/c, radio or cruise control – made for hard work on the long road trip.
This episode of Carnage Plus picks up on the Monday after Summernats, with the crew not even making it out of Canberra before hitting problems. Happily, after a minor exhaust fix the Dodge cruised home in 36-degree heat without any major dramas – not too shabby for a car that was thrown together in 21 days!
Check out the video for all the road-trip highlights.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.
Subscribe
We recommend
- Carnage
Haltech Delivery for Lexcen - Carnage Plus EP102
Scotty dives into a box of goodies for our Toyota Lexcen 1UZ project
- Carnage
We pull the crank out of the new L67 - Carnage Plus EP100
Scotty pulls the crank out of our new L67 and is less than impressed
- Carnage
Overnighted parts from Sweden – Carnage Plus EP99
We’ve got some neat new upgrades for our 1JZ Volvo direct from Sweden!