Powered by WhichCar
Subscribe
Carnage

We pull the crank out of the new L67 - Carnage Plus EP100

Scotty pulls the crank out of our new L67 and is less than impressed

30 Apr 2021
Kian Heagney
L67 engine

THERE'S always risk involved when putting your faith in old junker engines for a project, and in our case the new L67 we picked up for our VN Berlina has a less than healthy crankshaft.

For those out of the loop, we picked up a second L67 to put into our VN Supermang project after the last one snapped a timing chain and was found to have completely rooted heads.

MOREMore Supermang Problems! - Carnage Plus EP97

Scotty got to work pulling it down so we could send the heads over the PowerHouse engines for a some porting and valve work. While that was being done, the original plan was the refresh the 180,000km-old bottom end with some re-gapped rings and fresh bearings.

Well that plan all went out the window as soon as Scotty started pulling pistons out, revealing a bunch of big score marks on the crank. Taking off the main caps didn’t help the case, and it became apparent our quick OEM refresh plan had already left the room.

MORESupermang gets a new engine! – Carnage Plus episode 93

So, now the new agenda is to have the crank linished to get into usable condition, which will require resized bearings to make it all spin nicely.

The good news about this is it’s given us time to order more go fast bits for the bottom end, which will include rods bolts for the conrods and upgraded studs for the main caps.

We’re really excited to get Supermang back together, and once we do it should be ripping harder than ever. So make sure you keep an eye out on our socials, website and of course YouTube channel to see the progress.

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

Last HSV GTSR Maloo
News

Final Maloo GTSR listed for sale with $200K discount

This dealer-fresh Maloo is finally up for grabs at an already-slashed price

2 hours ago
Jack Houlihan

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.