FORD FORUM NATIONALS HIGHLIGHTS – VIDEO

A COUPLE of weekends ago we made the trek up to Heathcote for the Ford Forum Nationals. The event is on in June every year and the turnout is always really good, so we thought we’d take the Turbo Taxi for some laps and check out the cool cars attending.

Now that we’re part of the Barra brigade, it’s unsurprising that one of our favourite cars from the Ford nats was Josh Tuskin’s XW packing Barra power. With a big GTX42 turbo on a basically stock BF F6 motor with valve springs, E85 fuel system and Powerglide trans, the XW runs mid nines!

Kris Van Krieken’s Barra-powered ED Falcon racer was also out and running quicker than ever! Basically the car started out as a budget build using an ex-taxi Barra built with forged internals and sporting a big GT42R turbo. Kris and the boys broke into the eights for the first time on the Saturday with an 8.99 and then backed it up at Sunday’s test and tune with an 8.92 @ 163mph.

There were plenty of guys rocking gold old small-block Ford power too. Ken Perry from Adicted Performance just got his 393 Cleveland back up and running after a freshen up. He dropped it in his XY Fairmont that he has owned for twenty-five years during the Friday night before and was ready to race again on Saturday.

Check out the video to see our highlights from this year’s Ford Forum Nationals, and for those wondering what numbers the Turbo Taxi ran, you’ll have to wait for Carnage episode four which drops tomorrow!