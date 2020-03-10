What makes the LS so special? - Technically Speaking by Haltech

YOUTUBE, just like the universe itself, is both infinite and expanding, so it’s easy to get lost in a sea of misinformation. Thankfully, Haltech’s ‘Technically Speaking’ series offers some seriously helpful advice in a well-produced video package.

In terms of engines, they’ve so far talked Barras and RBs alongside all things tuning and engine management. In the latest instalment, Scott discusses the ubiquitous LS series of motors as he pulls an LS1 down to its key components.

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re familiar with the LS in some capacity. But if you’re new to the scene or just need a refresher on the mighty pushrod donk, Scott runs through a brief history of the motor as well as what to look for when buying one.

Haltech have been dealing with the LS family since its introduction 25 years ago, offering a huge range of ECUs, harnesses and accessories to get the most out of your GM bent eight. They’ve also delved into wiring up an LS with one of their Terminated Harnesses.

