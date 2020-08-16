Burnout young gun Jordan Marlin’s Datsun 1200

WHILE the Burnout Masters event at Sydney Dragway on12-13 September has a star-studded cast of skid masters ready to play, there will also be plenty of fresh blood in the Street class.

Street class is a great opportunity for up-and-comers to have a red-hot go in front of the Summernats judging team, with $500 and three Summernats car entry tickets up for grabs each day. Entry is $150 for one day or $275 for both; more info here.

Sydneysider Jordan Marlin will be one of those giving it his best shot. The 19-year-old made his burnout pad debut at Street Machine Summernats 33 – talk about a baptism of fire!

“The only time I’d really had a chance to drive the car was some laps at Powercruise and then down Skid Row,” says Jordan. “It was pretty intimidating waiting to go out to the pad on Saturday, but once the car fires up you forget about being worried and enjoy it.”

Jordan bought his LS-powered Datsun 1200 as a going concern. The engine is essentially stock LS1, with a big cam, ARP head studs and shaved heads. Fuel is methanol via an Alkydigger mechanical injection set-up, with a TH350 and Ford nine-inch behind. Jordan reckons it is good for about 520hp at the crank – just the thing for top-gear skids down the main straight at Sydney Motorsport Park!

“I’m super-keen to get out at Burnout Masters,” says Jordan. “We had other events lined up, but they kept getting cancelled due to COVID. This time I’m aiming to keep the revs consistent – and to get both tyres off at the end.”

