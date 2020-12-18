The return of WOG007

UNLESS you’ve been living under a rock for the past 10 years or so, you would have heard of the Moits Racing team and their stable of good-looking and very quick race cars. Their history on the race track goes further back than that though – all the way to the early 80s – and it all started with this very car, the legendary ‘WOG-007’ TD Cortina of Michael Moit.

Images by Ben Hosking, video by Joseph Hui

“I bought the car in 1981 and had Bob Pinnell fit the V8 almost immediately,” Michael says. If you do a search on the internet, you can find videos of the Cortina popping wheelstands at the Oran Park drags thanks to a combination of very soft front suspension, traction compound and a tough engine.

The Cortina was originally fitted with a Cleveland, tuned through CV Performance. It ran 9.6 before being rebuilt with a Windsor SVO-block bottom end with Cleveland heads, which took it to 8.40@155mph. CV Performance has been, and still is, a very important part of this car’s history.

The most recent makeover was performed at Moits Motorcars, with the build managed by Glenn Davies. “WOG-007 had such an iconic history within the street/strip community throughout the 80s and 90s,” Glenn says. “Our recent Facebook post was full of comments like: ‘I remember this car wheelstanding next to me on Parramatta Road back in ’88.’”

The car has undergone constant development but has remained very consistent in its styling, always wearing ‘Moits Orange’ paint and blacked-out bumpers. Tubs were fitted quite a while back, which made the wheelies even easier to achieve, and there’s long been a Windsor in the engine bay.

“This is the engine we ran back in the 80s,” Michael says. “The plan is to run in the new turbo set-up and address any issues we may encounter. Once we’re happy, we will pull the motor out and build something more serious.”

Enoy the video and check out the full story and incredible images in the Street Machine 2020 Yearbook, on sale now!