Features

Mitsubishi ASX: Time called on ‘the vehicle that wouldn’t die’

Government legislation finally ends the Australian run of the dependable and tough compact SUV.
Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris GT: Our verdict on the hot hatch’s fifth-year facelift

Will the changes Toyota has made to its rally-bred performance hatchback keep it relevant for the Australian market?
News

Honda to launch world’s most efficient ICE powertrain in hybrid onslaught

Lagging global sales of EVs has forced the Japanese car maker to develop another generation of hybrid drivetrains that will reportedly launch from 2027.
News

EVs more expensive than hybrids to insure, finds industry expert

According to market research from a leading insurance comparer, electric vehicles are continuing to be slugged with higher insurance premiums than hybrids.
News

Xpeng’s reminder about June 30 deadline for its 10-year warranty

New EV brand to Australian shores sets deadline for those wanting to take advantage of its 10-year extended warranty offer.
News

Nio Firefly: Budget ‘supermini’ electric hatch confirmed for Europe, headed for Australia?

The runabout ‘supermini’ will soon debut in the UK with a right-hand model – meaning the affordable EV hatchback could later be headed for Australia.
News

McLaren unveils 750S special edition to mark 30 years since famous Le Mans victory

A strictly limited number of the supercars will be produced to honour the McLaren F1 GTR #59 that secured Le Mans victory in 1995.
News

Toyota Aygo X revealed as cheap hybrid hatchback

Toyota’s smallest car in Europe has been given a thorough facelift and boasts the lowest CO2 output of any non-plug car in the region.
News

Australian car sales dip slightly in May, SUV demand remains strong

The May 2025 Australian new car sales figures show a dip on the same period as last year, while Toyota maintains its place as our top-selling brand.
Reviews

Jaecoo J8: Newcomer brings the value with latest large SUV

Chery’s luxury offshoot launches its second product in Australia: the J8 medium-to-large SUV. What does it offer to find a place in our over-populated car market?
News

Volkswagen Tayron: Local timing for confirmed for seven-seat SUV Tiguan Allspace replacement

Tiguan Allspace-replacing Volkswagen Tayron large seven-seat SUV due in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025.
News

Aston Martin Valkyrie… in Lego, redefines ‘accessible luxury’

The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar is the basis of a new Lego Technic set that’s now on sale, allowing buyers to experience the Valkyrie for a lot less money.

News

MG4 EV: New pricing announced for Australia, plus MG5’s upgraded safety rating

Pricing for the popular MG4 will change from July 1 – while the MG5 has had its safety rating upgraded by ANCAP.
Reviews

2025 MG HS Super Hybrid: Pre-production drive of the Aussie-spec mid-size SUV reveals a likely winner

MG’s HS Super Hybrid, specially tuned for Australia, is a sizeable, well finished medium-range SUV with tiny running costs. What’s not to like?
News

2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed: From the ‘you wish’ files, Bentley’s most formidable SUV yet

Bentley’s new Bentayga Speed raises the bar for performances SUVs, its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 delivering 475kW and 850 Nm of torque.
News

Rare classics go under the hammer for car lovers to bid online or in person

An extraordinary auction of classic motors will take place simultaneously online and in Brisbane on June 12.
Features

The Wheels Interview: How Bernie Quinn’s Premcar solves problems for some of Australia’s most popular makes

Bernie Quinn was an underperforming, self-confessed ‘battler’ before he found his feet as an engineer at Ford. These days he’s the CEO of Premcar, a company he has built up with a former colleague to create uniquely Australian answers to a variety of automotive questions.
Reviews

BMW M235 Gran Coupe: Styling updates to entice new audience for entry-level sedan

BMW’s smallest sedan has been given a thorough update to launch it into 2025. Can it finally step out from the shadow of the iconic 3 Series?
Reviews

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Ultimate: Time to consider the bargain-priced 7-seat SUV?

Chery’s accessibly priced seven-seat large SUV is selling solidly in Australia, but should you consider it over its popular rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe or Mitsubishi Outlander?
Reviews

Hyundai i30 N Line Premium: Your need-to-know about the updated mild-hybrid hatchback

The updated Hyundai i30 N Line hatchback received yet another update, this time with more efficiency and refreshed styling. Is it still a great option in the hatchback segment?
Features

Best sports cars of 2025

Tightening emissions laws around the world are making sports cars more of a risk for manufacturers but there are still beauties being launched. Here is WhichCar’s guide to six of the best ones we’ve seen so far in 2025.
Features

Speeding fines in Australia: A state-by-state comparison for the most common offences

Speeding fines and points offences vary greatly depending on where you’re located. How does your state compare?
Reviews

Hyundai Inster: First local drive of the sub-compact EV aimed at city dwellers

Hyundai’s smallest EV has had a strange genesis, but the results are well worthwhile.
News

Bohema 522kW Supercar sets record as fastest road car on Top Gear’s former test track

With the ‘Stig’ behind the wheel, the crazy Czech-manufactured hypercar tore up the Top Gear track to become the fastest internal combustion car around the circuit.