Mitsubishi ASX: Time called on ‘the vehicle that wouldn’t die’
Government legislation finally ends the Australian run of the dependable and tough compact SUV.
Toyota GR Yaris GT: Our verdict on the hot hatch’s fifth-year facelift
Will the changes Toyota has made to its rally-bred performance hatchback keep it relevant for the Australian market?
Honda to launch world’s most efficient ICE powertrain in hybrid onslaught
Lagging global sales of EVs has forced the Japanese car maker to develop another generation of hybrid drivetrains that will reportedly launch from 2027.
EVs more expensive than hybrids to insure, finds industry expert
According to market research from a leading insurance comparer, electric vehicles are continuing to be slugged with higher insurance premiums than hybrids.
Xpeng’s reminder about June 30 deadline for its 10-year warranty
New EV brand to Australian shores sets deadline for those wanting to take advantage of its 10-year extended warranty offer.
Nio Firefly: Budget ‘supermini’ electric hatch confirmed for Europe, headed for Australia?
The runabout ‘supermini’ will soon debut in the UK with a right-hand model – meaning the affordable EV hatchback could later be headed for Australia.
McLaren unveils 750S special edition to mark 30 years since famous Le Mans victory
A strictly limited number of the supercars will be produced to honour the McLaren F1 GTR #59 that secured Le Mans victory in 1995.
Toyota Aygo X revealed as cheap hybrid hatchback
Toyota’s smallest car in Europe has been given a thorough facelift and boasts the lowest CO2 output of any non-plug car in the region.
Australian car sales dip slightly in May, SUV demand remains strong
The May 2025 Australian new car sales figures show a dip on the same period as last year, while Toyota maintains its place as our top-selling brand.
Jaecoo J8: Newcomer brings the value with latest large SUV
Chery’s luxury offshoot launches its second product in Australia: the J8 medium-to-large SUV. What does it offer to find a place in our over-populated car market?
Volkswagen Tayron: Local timing for confirmed for seven-seat SUV Tiguan Allspace replacement
Tiguan Allspace-replacing Volkswagen Tayron large seven-seat SUV due in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Aston Martin Valkyrie… in Lego, redefines ‘accessible luxury’
The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar is the basis of a new Lego Technic set that’s now on sale, allowing buyers to experience the Valkyrie for a lot less money.
MG4 EV: New pricing announced for Australia, plus MG5’s upgraded safety rating
Pricing for the popular MG4 will change from July 1 – while the MG5 has had its safety rating upgraded by ANCAP.
2025 MG HS Super Hybrid: Pre-production drive of the Aussie-spec mid-size SUV reveals a likely winner
MG’s HS Super Hybrid, specially tuned for Australia, is a sizeable, well finished medium-range SUV with tiny running costs. What’s not to like?
2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed: From the ‘you wish’ files, Bentley’s most formidable SUV yet
Bentley’s new Bentayga Speed raises the bar for performances SUVs, its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 delivering 475kW and 850 Nm of torque.
Rare classics go under the hammer for car lovers to bid online or in person
An extraordinary auction of classic motors will take place simultaneously online and in Brisbane on June 12.
The Wheels Interview: How Bernie Quinn’s Premcar solves problems for some of Australia’s most popular makes
Bernie Quinn was an underperforming, self-confessed ‘battler’ before he found his feet as an engineer at Ford. These days he’s the CEO of Premcar, a company he has built up with a former colleague to create uniquely Australian answers to a variety of automotive questions.
BMW M235 Gran Coupe: Styling updates to entice new audience for entry-level sedan
BMW’s smallest sedan has been given a thorough update to launch it into 2025. Can it finally step out from the shadow of the iconic 3 Series?
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Ultimate: Time to consider the bargain-priced 7-seat SUV?
Chery’s accessibly priced seven-seat large SUV is selling solidly in Australia, but should you consider it over its popular rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe or Mitsubishi Outlander?
Hyundai i30 N Line Premium: Your need-to-know about the updated mild-hybrid hatchback
The updated Hyundai i30 N Line hatchback received yet another update, this time with more efficiency and refreshed styling. Is it still a great option in the hatchback segment?
Best sports cars of 2025
Tightening emissions laws around the world are making sports cars more of a risk for manufacturers but there are still beauties being launched. Here is WhichCar’s guide to six of the best ones we’ve seen so far in 2025.
Speeding fines in Australia: A state-by-state comparison for the most common offences
Speeding fines and points offences vary greatly depending on where you’re located. How does your state compare?
Hyundai Inster: First local drive of the sub-compact EV aimed at city dwellers
Hyundai’s smallest EV has had a strange genesis, but the results are well worthwhile.
Bohema 522kW Supercar sets record as fastest road car on Top Gear’s former test track
With the ‘Stig’ behind the wheel, the crazy Czech-manufactured hypercar tore up the Top Gear track to become the fastest internal combustion car around the circuit.