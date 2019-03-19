It’s been half-a-decade since the name ‘Slowlife’ was introduced to the SA automotive community. Yet despite the name, things are speeding up for the auto enthusiast group, with the fourth annual SlowCase event coming this weekend, Saturday 11 January.

‘Slowlife’ is drawn from the team’s philosophy that car enthusiasm need not focus on life in the fast lane. Sure, piles of quarter miles are fun, but they’re not for every car, nor every weekend. Instead, Slowlife concentrates on the lifestyle that circulates around our mutual passion; namely, parking a bunch of cool cars together, catching up with mates, making new ones and eating tasty foods. For some, it may be called ‘relaxing’.

Set amongst the vineyards and historical buildings of Leconfield-Richard Hamilton Wines in McLaren Vale, SlowCase promises to cater to any enthusiast, with American muscle cars, Aussie classics and off-tap hot rods parking up next to wildly modified JDM imports and classy Europeans of every era.

Keeping in theme with the elegant venue, SlowCase presents an alternative take on regular car show fare; gone are the standards such as snags or baked potatoes, replaced instead with the finest wares the Southern Vales has to offer, such as gourmet platters paired with hand-picked vintages from Leconfield’s cellar door.

Local food, craft and automotive businesses will be on hand to sell their wares, including perishables, souvenirs, curiosities and motoring products. There are few car shows where you can grab an exquisite pâté to go with your wheel cleaning kit, that’s a certainty.

It’s far from your average car show and will be well worth a look if you’re down South of Adelaide. It’s been a hectic few weeks across the nation with the ongoing fire emergency, so consider this to be a chance to take a break and get away from it.

The 2019 event was covered by a range of talented photographers, including our own Troy Barker, so check out the pics, but bear in mind 2020 is promised to be bigger than ever. If you’re an Adelaide native, give your machine a flex down south this weekend and get amongst it.

Pre-entries are closed, but entry on the day is available, numbers permitting. Leconfield Wines is at 439 Main Road, McLaren Vale, with a 2:00-4:00pm bump-in for those bringing a car. For spectators, the event kicks off at 4:00pm.

