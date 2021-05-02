Features
Which car should I buy? Alpine A110 Pure v Lotus Elise Sport 240 F.E.
Welcome to the tiebreaker: You send in two cars your stuck on, we pick the one you should get
Blown big-block Land Cruiser Sahara
A Land Cruiser? In Street Machine? If the blown big-block isn't enough to ease your pain, read on
LS-powered 1996 Daihatsu Feroza - HAMMERTIME
We caught up with the husband-and-wife team of Brad and Britt Kilby and their HAMMERTIME Daihatsu at Summernats Slam
Slammed 1965 Chevrolet C10 Fleetside
With killer lowrider-inspired paint, luscious trim, 420hp underfoot and a worm-burning stance, this C10 sure makes a sweet streeter
Tray Rapide: We thrash the new 298kW V8-powered SuperUte
Diesel’s been ditched for V8s in the SuperUtes category – but is a dual cab with a 298kw LS powertrain actually a good idea? We drive one to see if it’s as crazy as it sounds…
Dead End Drive-In (1986) - Ripper car movies
The price of admission is the rest of your life
Readers' project cars in the build - part eleven
Readers turning trash into treasure from coast to coast
Young Gun Seduce Red XY Falcon 500
Nineteen-year-old Rowan Ward brought his slick 1970 XY Falcon 500 to Drag Challenge Weekend 2020
1979 Ford XD Falcon pro drift car
Danny Probert turned an XD Falcon paddock-basher into a tyre-shredding pro drift car
1000hp 1988 Holden VL Commodore BT1
Huss Ayache's VL Turbo is a former police chaser reincarnated as a nine-second missile
Peter Violaris and Jim Raptis's muscle car collection
Peter Violaris and Jim Raptis's Go Logistics warehouse is gearhead heaven, with thousands of square feet of space, no neighbours and a stack of sweet muscle cars
The scariest drag race in MOTOR history
This is our closest drag race yet! Not just the closest finish but the closest to disaster.