Ford Ranger

The current-generation Ford Ranger arrived in Australia in 2022, as part of an all-out Ford assault on the booming ute market. It has quickly gained traction and now often comes overtakes the previous monthly sales champion the Toyota Hilux.

Boasting class-leading levels of equipment, the Ranger consists of a vast model line-up, with a variety of 4×2 and 4×4 models in either cab-chassis or pick-up form – and in single-cab, super-cab or double-cab configurations.

2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs current 2023 Ranger Wildtrak: SPEC BATTLE!

How does the plug-in Ranger stack up for specifications and features against a diesel-powered equivalent?

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor review: Prototype drive

Hugely capable, ferociously fast and loads of fun: Ford’s second-gen Baja Beast is a game changer

2023 Ford Ranger review: Ford’s new ute is here at last!

Talk about a hard act to follow. Here’s what to expect from the new Ranger

Living with the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor X

A dual-cab ute in MOTOR? Andy Enright makes a case for Ford’s baja bruiser

2022 Ford Ranger FX4 Max review

We put the Ranger FX4 Max to the test to establish whether it is Raptor-like or Raptor-lite

2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Performance and braking comparison

We test the acceleration and braking performance of 11 dual-cab 4×4 utes available in Australia from Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Isuzu, Jeep, Mazda, Ssangyong and GWM

2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Results and summary

With on-road, off-road, performance and tow testing done, we score the top 11 dual-cab utes in Australia

Lifestyle utes compared: 2021 HiLux Rugged X vs Ranger Raptor vs Gladiator Rubicon vs BT-50 Thunder

The 2021 Wheels and 4×4 Australia dual-cab ute megatest series continues with a comparison of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Ford Ranger Raptor, Mazda BT-50 Thunder and Toyota HiLux Rugged X to find the best lifestyle ute

Ford Ranger FX4 MAX vs Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain

Dual-cab weekend warriors head-to-head

2021 Nissan Navara vs Ford Ranger virtual comparison

Nissan has Americanised the styling of its Navara dual-cab ute, but is the substance there to trouble segment heroes like the Ford Ranger?

