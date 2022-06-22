Ford Ranger
The current-generation Ford Ranger arrived in Australia in 2022, as part of an all-out Ford assault on the booming ute market. It has quickly gained traction and now often comes overtakes the previous monthly sales champion the Toyota Hilux.
Boasting class-leading levels of equipment, the Ranger consists of a vast model line-up, with a variety of 4×2 and 4×4 models in either cab-chassis or pick-up form – and in single-cab, super-cab or double-cab configurations.
Reviews
2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs current 2023 Ranger Wildtrak: SPEC BATTLE!
How does the plug-in Ranger stack up for specifications and features against a diesel-powered equivalent?
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor review: Prototype drive
Hugely capable, ferociously fast and loads of fun: Ford’s second-gen Baja Beast is a game changer
2023 Ford Ranger review: Ford’s new ute is here at last!
Talk about a hard act to follow. Here’s what to expect from the new Ranger
Living with the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor X
A dual-cab ute in MOTOR? Andy Enright makes a case for Ford’s baja bruiser
2022 Ford Ranger FX4 Max review
We put the Ranger FX4 Max to the test to establish whether it is Raptor-like or Raptor-lite
2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Performance and braking comparison
We test the acceleration and braking performance of 11 dual-cab 4×4 utes available in Australia from Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Isuzu, Jeep, Mazda, Ssangyong and GWM
2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Results and summary
With on-road, off-road, performance and tow testing done, we score the top 11 dual-cab utes in Australia
Lifestyle utes compared: 2021 HiLux Rugged X vs Ranger Raptor vs Gladiator Rubicon vs BT-50 Thunder
The 2021 Wheels and 4×4 Australia dual-cab ute megatest series continues with a comparison of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Ford Ranger Raptor, Mazda BT-50 Thunder and Toyota HiLux Rugged X to find the best lifestyle ute
News
News
Australia’s new car sales fell in February, but PHEVs and hybrids shine on
New vehicle sales in Australia dipped again in February, with the FCAI reporting a 9.6% drop compared to the same month last year. Battery EVs are down, while PHEVs and hybrids are growing in popularity.
News
Rev up your PHEVs – these electron-enhanced thrillers are around the corner
Saving the planet is DEFINITELY a secondary consideration for these plug-in hybrids
News
Sales of hybrid vehicles are up 88% – is it time to trade-in your petrol car?
Australians shy away from petrol power, with hybrid sales booming
News
How will Australia’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard affect the new car market?
Set to begin in 2025, the NVES promises to cause massive upheaval to the local market.
-
News
VFACTS March 2024: Ford Ranger stays strong, RAV4 climbing
News
VFACTS February 2024: Nissan, Tesla sales up in another record breaking month
-
Advice
What is the towing capacity of the Ford Ranger?
News
VFACTS January 2024: Record-breaking start, but turbulent times predicted