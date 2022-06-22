The current-generation Ford Ranger arrived in Australia in 2022, as part of an all-out Ford assault on the booming ute market. It has quickly gained traction and now often comes overtakes the previous monthly sales champion the Toyota Hilux.

Boasting class-leading levels of equipment, the Ranger consists of a vast model line-up, with a variety of 4×2 and 4×4 models in either cab-chassis or pick-up form – and in single-cab, super-cab or double-cab configurations.