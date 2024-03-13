Explore Australia
Discover the best road trips in Australia on WhichCar.com.au. Get expert advice on how to prepare for a road trip, including packing tips and safety advice. Explore the most scenic drives, coastal routes, and outback adventures, and plan an unforgettable adventure on the open road.
Exploring the countryside with the Mahindra XUV700
We embarked on a day trip to Victoria's Spa Country with Mahindra's family-focused SUV
Ford Everest adventure series: Taking on the Territory
Can the Everest meet the standard of the Territory?
Ford Everest adventure series: Solo, safe & sound from Perth to Dwellingup
Just over an hour away from the flat urban landscape of Perth, the world turns into a lush forest with walking & mountain bike trails, waterfalls & glorious sun-soaked drives through Lane Poole Reserve.
Ford Everest adventure series: Sand & salt on the ultimate girls' road trip
What better way to partake in the countless rugged terrains, picturesque coastlines and vibrant wildflower displays of the Fitzgerald Coast and Bremer Bay but in the comfort of the Ford Everest Sport.
Porsche Taycan proves crossing the Australian Outback in an EV is possible
With F1 star Mark Webber at the helm, a Taycan Cross Turismo made it from Darwin to Bondi
Ford Everest adventure series: On-piste and off-road family fun in the Snowy Mountains
The adventures with the Everest continues onto a mountain range not quite as large as its namesake, but probably four times more hospitable.
Ford Everest adventure series: Exploring Barrington Tops in our Car of the Year
The roaming duties continue on for the Blue Oval's rugged family SUV
Mid-week recharge in the Ford Everest
Are you feeling a bit so-so, as the mid-week monotony takes a hold? We might have found the perfect hump day cure…
Safe driving these holidays: How to prepare for a road trip
Heading away over the Christmas and school holidays? Check this list and guide first, to make sure your trip is safe and enjoyable!
A family adventure to Stockton Beach in the new Ford Everest
The new Ford Everest is the 2023 Wheels Car of the Year, so we knew it'd be more than capable for a family trip away. Here's how it went!
Yes, You Can Summit the Blue Rag Range Track
How to tackle the Victorian high country's most spectacular ridge drive
Valentine's Day: Australia's most romantic drives
Not just for Valentine’s Day, of course, but since we're nearly there... Here are a few Australian road trips to put in the diary for your next romantic getaway.
Wandering Australia: Follow us on a lap of Australia
The Shanley family embark on a lap of the map.
The five best Aussie road trips for driving enthusiasts
It's that time of the year, the open road is beckoning. Here are five brilliant drives to tackle for your motoring fix
A south west odyssey: Hopetoun to Esperance, WA
From Hopetoun to Esperance and through to the Duke of Orleans Bay, this stretch of coast makes for a rollicking beach adventure along the edge of Western Australia's south-west...
4x4 Adventure: Murray River Road, Victoria
The meandering Murray River Road traces the mighty river of its name in to the majestic Victorian High Country and the Snowies beyond
How to keep the kids entertained on a road trip
Before you decide to turn the car around and head home, try a few of these techniques to prevent the kiddies from ruining your family drive.
Going for a drive isn’t unsafe. But you still shouldn’t do it
Going for a drive is no riskier than getting a coffee, but there's another reason to stay home
Stahl rediscovers the joys of an epic road trip
This trip was the first chance to get my 911 all hot and dry and dirty, stretching its legs somewhere out beyond so-called civilisation
Essential car accessories for dog owners
From upholstery protectors to fur-free living and beyond, consider this your pet-friendly checklist road tripping with a furry mate in the back.
Blue Mountains road trip: 5 unmissable stops
Avoid the tourist buses and take the path less worn.
Five Australian road trips for Winter
Winter is here… Here are five of our favourite road trips to consider for a cold and rainy getaway.
1988 Holden Commodore SL: from Sydney to Adelaide
Before the days of cheap airfares, there was the great Aussie road trip. Expat Aussie Steve Cropley relives his in a Holden Commodore SL.
The best summer road trip tips
Whether it’s a long day trip, summer holiday or just a suck-it-and-see adventure, here’s few things to help ensure your trip is trouble free and enjoyable