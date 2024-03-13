WhichCar

Explore Australia

Discover the best road trips in Australia on WhichCar.com.au. Get expert advice on how to prepare for a road trip, including packing tips and safety advice. Explore the most scenic drives, coastal routes, and outback adventures, and plan an unforgettable adventure on the open road.

ebd610ba/edewar 240129 mahindra 9851 jpg
Sponsored Content

Exploring the countryside with the Mahindra XUV700

We embarked on a day trip to Victoria's Spa Country with Mahindra's family-focused SUV
2b38234d/edewar 230925 2023 ford everest sport nt adventure trail termite mound crop jpg
Reviews

Ford Everest adventure series: Taking on the Territory

Can the Everest meet the standard of the Territory?
81741d9a/2023 ford everest sport v6 adventure series wa edewar 23071919 jpg
Reviews

Ford Everest adventure series: Solo, safe & sound from Perth to Dwellingup

Just over an hour away from the flat urban landscape of Perth, the world turns into a lush forest with walking & mountain bike trails, waterfalls & glorious sun-soaked drives through Lane Poole Reserve.
32c42924/2023 ford everest sport v6 suv blue esperance bremer bay adventure series wa edewar 230717 88 jpg
Reviews

Ford Everest adventure series: Sand & salt on the ultimate girls' road trip

What better way to partake in the countless rugged terrains, picturesque coastlines and vibrant wildflower displays of the Fitzgerald Coast and Bremer Bay but in the comfort of the Ford Everest Sport.
32091a8c/2023 porsche taycan 4s cross turismo bondi darwin9 jpg
News

Porsche Taycan proves crossing the Australian Outback in an EV is possible

With F1 star Mark Webber at the helm, a Taycan Cross Turismo made it from Darwin to Bondi
40fa2378/2023 ford everest sport v6 snowy mountains spinxs snow thomaswielecki 002 jpg
Reviews

Ford Everest adventure series: On-piste and off-road family fun in the Snowy Mountains

The adventures with the Everest continues onto a mountain range not quite as large as its namesake, but probably four times more hospitable.
e06a1595/2023 ford everest sport barrington 94 jpg
Reviews

Ford Everest adventure series: Exploring Barrington Tops in our Car of the Year

The roaming duties continue on for the Blue Oval's rugged family SUV
15131d36/2023 ford everest trend 4x4 suv glassy mountain explore 73 jpg
Explore

Mid-week recharge in the Ford Everest

Are you feeling a bit so-so, as the mid-week monotony takes a hold? We might have found the perfect hump day cure…
Family Road Trip Roadtrip Adobe Stock 134753030 2
Advice

Safe driving these holidays: How to prepare for a road trip

Heading away over the Christmas and school holidays? Check this list and guide first, to make sure your trip is safe and enjoyable!
17592308/2023 ford everest stockton beach dunes travel explore thomaswielecki 168 jpg
Reviews

A family adventure to Stockton Beach in the new Ford Everest

The new Ford Everest is the 2023 Wheels Car of the Year, so we knew it'd be more than capable for a family trip away. Here's how it went!
2023 Ford Everest Sport V 6 Blue Rag Range Track Suv 26
Reviews

Yes, You Can Summit the Blue Rag Range Track

How to tackle the Victorian high country's most spectacular ridge drive
Romantic Road Trip Roadtrip 02
Advice

Valentine's Day: Australia's most romantic drives

Not just for Valentine’s Day, of course, but since we're nearly there... Here are a few Australian road trips to put in the diary for your next romantic getaway.
Wandering Aus Shanley family
Explore

Wandering Australia: Follow us on a lap of Australia

The Shanley family embark on a lap of the map.
Driving Roads Vic 4 Jpg
Advice

The five best Aussie road trips for driving enthusiasts

It's that time of the year, the open road is beckoning. Here are five brilliant drives to tackle for your motoring fix
4 X 4 Australia Explore 2022 Hopetoun To Esperance 6
Explore WA

A south west odyssey: Hopetoun to Esperance, WA

From Hopetoun to Esperance and through to the Duke of Orleans Bay, this stretch of coast makes for a rollicking beach adventure along the edge of Western Australia's south-west...
Murray River Road
Explore VIC

4x4 Adventure: Murray River Road, Victoria

The meandering Murray River Road traces the mighty river of its name in to the majestic Victorian High Country and the Snowies beyond
Keep Kids Entertained On Family Road Trip 2 Jpg
Advice

How to keep the kids entertained on a road trip

Before you decide to turn the car around and head home, try a few of these techniques to prevent the kiddies from ruining your family drive.
Driving During Coronavirus Main Jpg
Opinion

Going for a drive isn’t unsafe. But you still shouldn’t do it

Going for a drive is no riskier than getting a coffee, but there's another reason to stay home
Road Trip Hero Jpg
Opinion

Stahl rediscovers the joys of an epic road trip

This trip was the first chance to get my 911 all hot and dry and dirty, stretching its legs somewhere out beyond so-called civilisation
What you need when travelling with a dog
Advice

Essential car accessories for dog owners

From upholstery protectors to fur-free living and beyond, consider this your pet-friendly checklist road tripping with a furry mate in the back.
Blue Mountains Road Trip Primary Image Jpg
Car Style

Blue Mountains road trip: 5 unmissable stops

Avoid the tourist buses and take the path less worn.
Five Australian road trips for Winter
Advice

Five Australian road trips for Winter

Winter is here… Here are five of our favourite road trips to consider for a cold and rainy getaway.
Paul Newman Hollywood icon and racing car driver
Classic Wheels

1988 Holden Commodore SL: from Sydney to Adelaide

Before the days of cheap airfares, there was the great Aussie road trip. Expat Aussie Steve Cropley relives his in a Holden Commodore SL.
Volkswagen Golf Driving Dirt Road Jpg
Car Style

The best summer road trip tips

Whether it’s a long day trip, summer holiday or just a suck-it-and-see adventure, here’s few things to help ensure your trip is trouble free and enjoyable