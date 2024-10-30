2024/2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia

New cars coming to Australia

This is your definitive list of all the new cars expected to arrive in 2024 and 2025.

If you are struggling to keep on top of all the vehicles touching down in Australia, and when, our New Car Calendar has got you covered. We aim to keep this list updated on a regular basis.

For a more-detailed look at the new electric vehicles coming to Australia, check out our specific calendar story here. Our new cars hub will also help you to find out more about the latest models touching down in Australia.

Want to see which new models we're most excited for? Start right here...

2024/2025 New Car Calendar

UPDATED: October 2024

Continue scrollin', or jump ahead to a specific brand with our table below.

NOTE: A quarter refers to a three-month period of the year (i.e. January to March).

Alfa Romeo

New arrivals from Alfa Romeo include:

Aston Martin

New arrivals from Aston Martin include:

Audi

New arrivals from Audi include:

Bentley

New Bentley Continental GT – Hybrid coupe to debut in June 2024

– Hybrid coupe to debut in June 2024 Five Bentley EVs – One model due each year from 2025.

BMW

BMW models off-limits for Australia

BYD

BYD models off-limits for Australia

BYD Seagull (revealed) – Tiny EV hatch not for Australia.

Chery

Citroen

Citroen C5 X Shine PHEV (details) – On sale now.

Cupra

Ferrari

Fiat

Ford

Ford models off-limits for Australia

Foton

Geely

Geely Riddara RD6 (likely for Australia) – Electric ute, formerly known as the Radar RD6, appears to be on its way here.

Genesis

Genesis models off-limits for Australia

Genesis G90 (unveiled) – Luxury flagship not coming to Australia.

GM Speciality Vehicles (Cadillac/Chevrolet/GMC)

GMSV models off-limits for Australia

Internal-combustion Cadillac models – EV-only brand for Australia

– EV-only brand for Australia Cadillac Celestiq (revealed) – Half-a-million dollar flagship EV not for Australia

– Half-a-million dollar flagship EV not for Australia Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox EVs – Highly unlikely for Australia.

GWM-Haval

Honda

Honda models off-limits for Australia

Honda Civic RS (revealed) – manual Type R-lite hatch limited to Japan

– manual Type R-lite hatch limited to Japan Honda Civic sedan (revealed) – Hatch-only small car range for Australia

– Hatch-only small car range for Australia Honda Elevate/WR-V – Affordable Indian-built light SUV not coming to Australia.

Hyundai

Hyundai models off-limits for Australia

Hyundai Bayon – i20-based light SUV placed as an alternative in Europe to the Venue us Aussies get instead

– i20-based light SUV placed as an alternative in Europe to the Venue us Aussies get instead Hyundai Santa Cruz – Santa Cruz developed for, and limited to, the North American market.

Ineos

Isuzu

JAC

Jaecoo

Jaecoo J7 midsize SUV (confirmed) – Early 2025 (previously H2 2024)

– Early 2025 (previously H2 2024) Jaecoo J5 small SUV (confirmed) – early-mid 2025

– early-mid 2025 Jaecoo J8 three-row SUV – Not confirmed for Australia.

Jaguar

Jaguar GT (details) – Expected from 2025.

Jeep

Jeep models off-limits for Australia

Jeep Commander – Compass-based large seven-seater limited to South American markets only.

Kia

Kia models off-limits for Australia

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato (revealed) – Limited quantity likely for Australia.

Land Rover

LDV

Leapmotor

Leapmotor B10 (revealed) – Sometime in 2025

– Sometime in 2025 Leapmotor C10 (pricing) – On sale now

Lexus

Lotus

Mahindra

New Mahindra ute (what we know) – Based on Global Pik-Up concept with turbo-diesel, 3.5-tonne towing; due around mid-2026.

Maserati

Maserati GranTurismo (revealed) – Sometime in 2024.

Mazda

Mazda models off-limits for Australia

McLaren

McLaren Artura update, Spider droptop (pricing) – Q3

– Q3 McLaren electric SUV (report) – Due by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz models off-limits for Australia

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance (revealed) – AMG flagship not for Australia; luxurious S680 Maybach placed as luxurious alternative

– AMG flagship not for Australia; luxurious S680 Maybach placed as luxurious alternative Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain (unveiled) – Wagon option, including high-riding All-Terrain, axed from local C-Class range

– Wagon option, including high-riding All-Terrain, axed from local C-Class range Mercedes-Benz T-Class and EQT – Fancier versions of the Citan – with internal combustion and electric power – not coming to Australia.

MG

Mini

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi models off-limits for Australia

Mitsubishi X-Force small SUV (not the new ASX) – Not designed to meet local regulations.

Nissan

Nissan models off-limits for Australia

Nissan Juke Hybrid (revealed) – Electrified small SUV not for Australia.

Peugeot

Polestar

Porsche

Ram

Renault

Renault models off-limits for Australia

Renault Austral (ruled out) – Qashqai relation not coming to Australia

– Qashqai relation not coming to Australia Renault Espace – 7-seat Nissan X-Trail sibling built in LHD only.

Rolls-Royce

New Rolls-Royce EVs – All-electric portfolio by the end of 2030.

Skoda

Smart

Ssangyong

Subaru

Subaru models off-limits for Australia

Suzuki

Tesla

Tesla models off-limits for Australia

Toyota

Toyota models off-limits for Australia

Volkswagen

Volkswagen models off-limits for Australia

Volvo

Zeekr

Zeekr X electric small SUV (revealed) – Late 2024

– Late 2024 Zeekr 009 electric people mover – Late 2024.

