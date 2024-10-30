2024/2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia

News
New cars coming to Australia
This is your definitive list of all the new cars expected to arrive in 2024 and 2025.
If you are struggling to keep on top of all the vehicles touching down in Australia, and when, our New Car Calendar has got you covered. We aim to keep this list updated on a regular basis.
For a more-detailed look at the new electric vehicles coming to Australia, check out our specific calendar story here. Our new cars hub will also help you to find out more about the latest models touching down in Australia.
Want to see which new models we're most excited for? Start right here...
2024/2025 New Car Calendar
UPDATED: October 2024
Continue scrollin', or jump ahead to a specific brand with our table below.
NOTE: A quarter refers to a three-month period of the year (i.e. January to March).
Alfa Romeo
New arrivals from Alfa Romeo include:
- Alfa Romeo Junior (revealed) – Electric light SUV due late 2025
- Next-gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio (what we know) – All-electric successor expected to debut in 2025.
Aston Martin
New arrivals from Aston Martin include:
- Aston Martin DB12 (revealed) – Sometime in 2024
- Aston Martin DB12 Volante (revealed) – Sometime in 2024
- Aston Martin EV (announced) – Expected to debut in 2025.
Audi
New arrivals from Audi include:
- Audi Q8 facelift, incl. SQ8 (revealed) – Mid-2024
- Audi Q4 E-Tron (pricing) – Mid-2024
- Audi Q7 facelift, incl. SQ7 (revealed) – H2
- Audi A3 facelift (revealed) – Late 2024
- Audi RS6 GT special edition (revealed) – "More than 20" units due H2
- Audi S3 facelift (revealed) – Late 2024
- New Audi A5 (spied) – Next-generation 'B9' range will bow out internal-combustion power for the mid-sizer, now badged A5
- Audi A6 E-Tron (Sportback and Avant concepts) – Electric PPE-based A6 expected to sit alongside an updated version of the current internal-combustion model
- New Audi Q5 – Expected in 2025
- Audi Q6 E-Tron (revealed) – Local timing unclear.
Bentley
- New Bentley Continental GT – Hybrid coupe to debut in June 2024
- Five Bentley EVs – One model due each year from 2025.
BMW
- New BMW X2 & iX2 (pricing) (X2 review) (iX2 review) – On sale now
- BMW 4 Series, M4 facelift (pricing) – Q2
- BMW i5 Touring M60 (pricing) – Q3
- New BMW 1 Series (revealed) – Q4
- BMW 2 Series, M2 update – Q4
- BMW 3 Series, M3 facelift (details) – Q4
- BMW 540d sedan (details) – Q4
- New BMW X3 petrol/diesel (teased) (what we know) – Expected here in December 2024 or at the start of 2025
- New BMW iX3 EV (first details) (concept revealed) – Expected in 2025
- BMW M4 CS (pricing) – 50 units due in Australia late 2024
- New BMW M5 sedan – Expected late 2024 or in 2025
- BMW M5 Touring (teased) – Not confirmed for Australia
- BMW i3 electric sedan (concept revealed) – Expected in 2026
- BMW 7 Series plug-in hybrid (details) – Not confirmed for Australia
BMW models off-limits for Australia
- BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (revealed) – People mover not for Australia
- BMW 3.0 CSL (unveiled) – Just 50 to be built, all left-hand drive.
BYD
- BYD Atto 3 update (pricing) – On sale now
- BYD Sealion 6 PHEV midsize SUV (pricing) (international drive) – On sale now
- BYD Shark PHEV ute (pricing) – H2
- BYD Shark electric ute– Pure-electric dual-cab to follow
- BYD U8 (review) – Exact details unclear, could arrive in 2025
- BYD 'Atto 2' light SUV (revealed) – Now considered likely for Australia
- BYD 'Seal X' hatch (concept revealed) – Not confirmed for Australia
- BYD Sealion 7 (confirmed) – Model Y rival due here in 2025
- BYD Seagull (revealed) – Now considered likely for Australia
BYD models off-limits for Australia
Chery
- Chery Omoda 5 GT 1.6-litre turbo AWD (pricing) – On sale now
- Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max seven-seater (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Chery Omoda 5 EV (pricing) – On sale now
- Chery Omoda 9 (approved) – Not locked-in for Australia
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (Pricing) – On sale now
- Chery Tiggo 9 (likely for Oz) – Three-row large SUV possible.
Citroen
- Citroen C5 X Shine PHEV (details) – On sale now.
Cupra
- Cupra Leon V limited edition (pricing) – On sale now
- Cupra Ateca V (first details) – Q3
- Cupra Terramar (unveiled) – Full reveal in September, due here H1 2025
- Cupra Tavascan (revealed) (local details) – Due here H1 2025
- Cupra Born VZ hot electric hatch (revealed) – Late 2025
- Cupra Born facelift – Late 2025 or early 2026
- Cupra Formentor facelift (revealed) – Q2 2025
- Cupra Leon hatch facelift (revealed) – Q2 2025
- Cupra Leon wagon (confirmed) – Will indirectly replace axed Golf R wagon in Australia in VZe and VZx form at mid-life facelift time
- Cupra Raval (concept revealed) – Global production to start in 2025; local timing unclear
- Electric Cupra Formentor & larger SUV (confirmed) – Due later this decade.
Ferrari
- Ferrari Purosangue (revealed) – On sale now
- Ferrari 12Cilindri (revealed) – H2 2025.
Fiat
- Abarth 500e (pricing) – On sale now
- Fiat 600e (revealed) – Local timing unclear.
Ford
- Ford Everest update (pricing) – On sale now
- Ford Ranger update (pricing) – On sale now
- Ford Transit Custom diesel (pricing) – On sale now
- Ford Transit Custom Sport double-cab diesel (pricing) – Q3
- Ford Tourneo van-based people mover (pricing) – Q4
- Ford F-150 facelift (revealed) – Late 2024
- Ford E-Transit Custom electric (revealed) – Late 2024
- New Ford Mustang (pricing) (international first drive) – Late 2024
- Ford Puma EV (confirmed) – Late 2024
- Ford Ranger Plug-In Hybrid (revealed!) – Early 2025
- Ford Mustang Mach-E update (revealed) – 2025
- Ford F-150 Lightning ('a chance for Australia') – Not confirmed
Ford models off-limits for Australia
- Ford Bronco – The Bronco's back to fight the Wrangler, but not in Australia
- Ford Bronco Sport – A friendlier Bronco with Escape underpinnings, but the Sport still isn't coming here
- Ford Escape facelift (revealed) (not for Australia, Escape axed)
- Ford Explorer (facelift revealed) – Territory-like rear-biased large SUV limited to North America
- Ford Explorer EV (revealed as VW ID.4 relation) – "no plans" for Australia; unrelated to big American model
- Ford Maverick – Car-based ute sits on the same platform as the Escape and Focus, but it's not coming to Australia
- Ford Puma facelift (not for Australia, Puma petrol axed)
- Ford Transit Courier (revealed) – City van not for Australia, including EV.
Foton
- Foton Tunland V7 & V9 (announced) – 2025
Geely
- Geely Riddara RD6 (likely for Australia) – Electric ute, formerly known as the Radar RD6, appears to be on its way here.
Genesis
- Genesis GV80 update, GV80 Coupe (launch review) – On sale now
- Genesis G80 update (revealed) – Mid-2024
- Genesis GV70 facelift (revealed) – Late 2024
- Genesis GV60 Magma (revealed) – Sometime in 2026
Genesis models off-limits for Australia
- Genesis G90 (unveiled) – Luxury flagship not coming to Australia.
GM Speciality Vehicles (Cadillac/Chevrolet/GMC)
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (pricing) – Early 2024
- Cadillac Lyriq (first look) – Late 2024
- Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid (revealed) – Sometime in 2024
- GMC Yukon (everything we know) – Q2 2025
- Cadillac Escalade IQ (revealed) – Super-sized EV could top local Caddy line-up
- Cadillac Optiq (revealed) – Model Y rival could reach Australia
- Cadillac Vistiq (revealed) – Seven-seat large EV could reach Australia
- Chevrolet Silverado EV (revealed) – Local timing unclear
GMSV models off-limits for Australia
- Internal-combustion Cadillac models – EV-only brand for Australia
- Cadillac Celestiq (revealed) – Half-a-million dollar flagship EV not for Australia
- Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox EVs – Highly unlikely for Australia.
GWM-Haval
- GWM Tank 500 (pricing) – On sale now
- GWM Cannon Alpha (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- GWM Haval Jolion facelift, new Jolion Hybrid (pricing) – on sale now
- GWM Ute facelift (revealed) – Sometime in 2024
- GWM Haval H6 facelift (confirmed) – Late 2024 or early 2025
- GWM Haval H9 (revealed) – On local radar but not confirmed
- New GWM Haval midsize SUV (Xialong Max revealed) – Local timing unclear
- GWM Ora Sport (preview drive) – Under evaluation for Australia.
Honda
- New Honda Accord (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Honda HR-V facelift (additional hybrid likely) – Late 2024
- Honda CR-V & ZR-V expanded hybrid line-up (details) – From late 2024
- Honda Civic facelift (revealed) – Local timing unclear
Honda models off-limits for Australia
- Honda Civic RS (revealed) – manual Type R-lite hatch limited to Japan
- Honda Civic sedan (revealed) – Hatch-only small car range for Australia
- Honda Elevate/WR-V – Affordable Indian-built light SUV not coming to Australia.
Hyundai
- Hyundai i30 Sedan hybrid, N Line facelift (pricing) (hybrid review) – On sale now
- Hyundai Kona Electric (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Hyundai Kona Electric N Line (pricing) – On sale now
- Hyundai i30 Sedan N facelift (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (pricing) (track review) (Wheels Best Electric Performance Car 2024) – First electric N car on sale now
- Hyundai Santa Fe (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Hyundai Tucson facelift, hybrid (hybrid confirmed) (pricing) – On sale now
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift, N Line (revealed) – Mid-2024
- Hyundai i30 hatch facelift, mild-hybrid (revealed) – September or October
- Hyundai i20 N, i30 N hatch facelifts (i30 N pricing) – Sometime in 2024
- Hyundai Inster (confirmed) – Tiny EV coming in 2025
- Hyundai Inster Cross (revealed) – Early 2025
- Hyundai Ioniq 9 – Large electric SUV, previewed by the Seven concept, expected to debut in 2024
- Hyundai Staria Hybrid (revealed) – Local arm "very keen" to offer electrified van and people mover
Hyundai models off-limits for Australia
- Hyundai Bayon – i20-based light SUV placed as an alternative in Europe to the Venue us Aussies get instead
- Hyundai Santa Cruz – Santa Cruz developed for, and limited to, the North American market.
Ineos
- Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster (revealed) (cab-chassis too) (order books open) – Expected in 2024
- Ineos Fusilier (revealed) – Electric off-roader not confirmed for Australia.
Isuzu
- Isuzu D-Max facelift (pricing) – On sale now
- Isuzu MU-X 1.9-litre diesel (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Isuzu D-Max Blade (pricing) (review) – On sale now
- Isuzu MU-X facelift (revealed) – Late 2024 or early 2025
- Isuzu D-Max electric ute (confirmed) – Due here around 2025 or 2026.
JAC
Jaecoo
- Jaecoo J7 midsize SUV (confirmed) – Early 2025 (previously H2 2024)
- Jaecoo J5 small SUV (confirmed) – early-mid 2025
- Jaecoo J8 three-row SUV – Not confirmed for Australia.
Jaguar
Jeep
- Jeep Wrangler facelift (pricing) – On sale now
- Jeep Compass mild-hybrid, 4xe plug-in hybrid (pricing) – On sale now
- Jeep Gladiator facelift (revealed) (prices slashed) – H2
- Jeep Avenger (pricing) – Late 2024
- Jeep Recon (confirmed) – Expected in 2025
- Jeep Wagoneer S (confirmed) – Expected in 2025
Jeep models off-limits for Australia
- Jeep Commander – Compass-based large seven-seater limited to South American markets only.
Kia
- Kia Sorento facelift (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Kia Sorento Hybrid (pricing) – On sale now
- Kia Sportage Hybrid (pricing) – On sale now
- Kia Carnival petrol/diesel facelift (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Kia Carnival Hybrid (pricing) – On sale now
- Kia EV5 (revealed) – On sale now
- Kia EV6 facelift (revealed) – December
- Kia EV3 small SUV (revealed) – Due here in 2025
- Kia EV4 sedan (concept revealed) – Model 3, Polestar 2 rival expected in 2025
- Kia EV9 GT (confirmed) – 2025
- New Kia K4 small car (revealed) – Cerato hatch and sedan replacement due early 2025
- Kia Tasman ute (revealed!) – Mid-2025
Kia models off-limits for Australia
- Kia EV2 city car (ruled out) – Euro-only production limits business case
- Kia K3, née Rio (revealed) – Mexican-built small sedan and hatch for select LHD markets only
- Kia Telluride – Blame United States-only production and the Carnival.
Lamborghini
- Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato (revealed) – Limited quantity likely for Australia.
Land Rover
- Range Rover Electric (wait list open) – Likely in 2025.
LDV
- LDV E-Deliver 7 (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- LDV T60 Max Plus (pricing) – On sale now
- LDV E-T60 electric ute successor (first details) – Late 2024.
Leapmotor
Lexus
- Lexus LBX (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Lexus UX update (pricing) – On sale now
- Lexus GX (pricing) – On sale now
Lotus
- Lotus Eletre (revealed) – Early 2024.
Mahindra
- New Mahindra ute (what we know) – Based on Global Pik-Up concept with turbo-diesel, 3.5-tonne towing; due around mid-2026.
Maserati
- Maserati GranTurismo (revealed) – Sometime in 2024.
Mazda
- Mazda BT-50 facelift (revealed) – Early 2025
- Mazda CX-30 update (pricing) – On sale now
- Mazda CX-5 update (pricing) – On sale now
- Mazda MX-5 update (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Mazda CX-70 (pricing) – On sale now
- Mazda CX-80 (pricing) – On sale now
- Next Mazda CX-5 (what we know) (hybrid confirmed) – 2025
- Mazda CX-20 – Potential CX-3 replacement could shift to the brand’s latest SUV nomenclature
Mazda models off-limits for Australia
- Mazda 3, CX-30 2.5 Turbo – Mazda Australia would love to bring these turbocharged siblings here, but production is restricted to Mexico, where the left-hand drive North American variants are built
- Mazda CX-50 (revealed; not 100% ruled out) – Local arm keen, but the rugged Mazda 3-based mid-size SUV is still left-hand-drive only
- Mazda EZ-6 (revealed) – Electric sedan for Chinese market only
- Mazda MX-30 R-EV range-extender (revealed) – MX-30 now axed in Australia.
McLaren
- McLaren Artura update, Spider droptop (pricing) – Q3
- McLaren electric SUV (report) – Due by 2030.
Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance (pricing) (international launch) (F1 Performance Edition) – On sale now
- Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 (pricing) – On sale now
- Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance (pricing) – On sale now
- Mercedes-Benz C200 Night Edition (pricing) – On sale now
- Mercedes-Benz CLE (pricing) – On sale now
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class (pricing) – On sale now
- Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB updates (pricing) – On sale now
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Vito, EQV facelifts (revealed) – Mid-2024
- Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV (revealed) – July
- Mercedes-AMG GT (revealed) – Local timing unclear
- Mercedes-Benz Citan (details) – Still unconfirmed for Australia
- New Mercedes-Benz CLA (EV concept revealed) – Likely in 2025
- Mercedes-Benz EQG (concept unveiled) – Likely to debut in 2024.
Mercedes-Benz models off-limits for Australia
- Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance (revealed) – AMG flagship not for Australia; luxurious S680 Maybach placed as luxurious alternative
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain (unveiled) – Wagon option, including high-riding All-Terrain, axed from local C-Class range
- Mercedes-Benz T-Class and EQT – Fancier versions of the Citan – with internal combustion and electric power – not coming to Australia.
MG
- New MG3 (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- MG5 safety updates (detailed) – Sometime in 2024
- MG Cyberster (pricing) – On sale now
- New MG HS (pricing) (review) – On sale now
- New MG ZS (rendered) – Late 2024 or early 2025
- MG F7 or L7 (under evaluation) – Due here by 2026
- MG LS6 (likely for Aus) – Due here by 2026.
Mini
- Mini Countryman (pricing) – On sale now
- Mini Cooper EV (revealed) – Q3
- Mini Cooper petrol facelift (pricing) – Q3
- Mini Countryman EV (revealed) – Q3
- Mini Cooper 5-Door petrol facelift – Q4
- Mini Aceman EV (revealed) – Q4.
Mitsubishi
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross update (pricing) – On sale now
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GSR (pricing) – On sale now
- New Mitsubishi Triton (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Mitsubishi Pajero Sport facelift (pricing) – On sale now
- New Mitsubishi ASX (Renault-based model revealed for Europe) – Replacement "intensively under study", more details imminent
- New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (rendered) – Likely in 2025
- Mitsubishi Delica people mover (concept revealed) – Next-gen 'D:6' Delica could come to Australia
Mitsubishi models off-limits for Australia
- Mitsubishi X-Force small SUV (not the new ASX) – Not designed to meet local regulations.
Nissan
- Nissan Pathfinder update (new ST-L FWD, ST-L AWD & Ti FWD variants) – On sale now
- Nissan Patrol update (Long-overdue Apple CarPlay/Android Auto added) – On sale now
- Nissan Qashqai E-Power hybrid (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Nissan X-Trail N-Trek (pricing) – On sale now
- 2025 Nissan X-Trail update (pricing) – On sale now
- Nissan Z Nismo (pricing) – On sale now
- Nissan Juke facelift (pricing) – End of 2024
- Nissan Qashqai facelift (revealed) – End of 2024
- Nissan Ariya (revealed) (pre-prod drive) – Electric SUV will arrive in Oz once homologation and demand in other markets have been met
- All-new Nissan Navara (rendered) (teased) – New Mitsu Triton-based ute due between April 2025 and March 2026
- All-new Nissan Patrol (revealed) – Sometime in 2025
Nissan models off-limits for Australia
- Nissan Juke Hybrid (revealed) – Electrified small SUV not for Australia.
Peugeot
- Peugeot 2008 facelift (pricing) – On sale now
- Peugeot 408 (pricing) (international drive) – On sale now
- Peugeot E-308 – H2
- Peugeot E-3008 (revealed) – H2
- Peugeot E-Expert (pricing) – Q4
- Peugeot 508 facelift (revealed) – Sometime in 2024
- Peugeot E-208 (confirmed) – Sometime in 2024
- Peugeot E-2008 facelift (revealed) – Sometime in 2024
- Peugeot E-5008 (revealed) – Likely for 2025.
Polestar
- Polestar 3 (pricing) – August
- Polestar 4 (revealed) (pricing) – Mid-2024
- Polestar 5 (teased) – Production commences in 2025
- Polestar 6 (details) – O2 concept confirmed for production and an Australian launch. Build slots sold already.
Porsche
- Porsche 911 GT3 & GT3 Touring (pricing) – On sale now
- Porsche 718 Spyder RS (pricing) – Q2
- Porsche Taycan facelift (pricing) (Turbo GT revealed) – Mid-2024
- Porsche Cayenne GTS (pricing) – Q3
- Electric Porsche Macan (pricing) – Late 2024
- Electric Porsche 718 (first details) – 2025.
Ram
- Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition (details) – 130 units on sale now
- Ram 1500 facelift (revealed) – Local timing unclear, twin-turbo straight-six replaces V8
- Ram 1500 Ramcharger (announced) – Range-extender electric ute not confirmed for Australia
- Ram 1500 REV (unveiled) – All-electric ute not confirmed for Australia.
Renault
- Renault Megane E-Tech Electric (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Renault Kangoo E-Tech (priced) – On sale now
- Renault Kangoo petrol or diesel (delayed) – Sometime in 2024
- Renault Master E-Tech electric van (confirmed) – Sometime in 2024
- Renault Captur facelift (revealed) – Early 2025
- Renault Scenic E-Tech ("under study") – Electric SUV could come to Australia
- Renault's Dacia-derived range (coming to Australia) – Rebadged, "shockingly affordable" budget vehicles due in 2025
Renault models off-limits for Australia
- Renault Austral (ruled out) – Qashqai relation not coming to Australia
- Renault Espace – 7-seat Nissan X-Trail sibling built in LHD only.
Rolls-Royce
- New Rolls-Royce EVs – All-electric portfolio by the end of 2030.
Skoda
- Skoda Octavia 110TSI SportLine (pricing) – On sale now
- Skoda Kamiq facelift (revealed) – July
- Skoda Fabia 85TSI Select (pricing) – August
- Skoda Fabia 110TSI Monte Carlo update – August
- Skoda Karoq update – August
- Skoda Scala facelift (revealed) – August
- Skoda Enyaq EV (coming to Australia) – October
- Skoda Kodiaq (revealed) – Late 2024
- Skoda Octavia facelift (revealed) – Late 2024 or early 2025
- Skoda Superb (revealed) – Early 2025
- Skoda Elroq midsize electric SUV (first details) – Karoq successor due by 2026
- Skoda Epiq small electric SUV (first details) – Due by 2026.
Smart
- Smart #1 light SUV (confirmed) (more details) – September
- Smart #3 small SUV (confirmed) – September
Ssangyong
- Ssangyong Korando E-Motion (revealed) – Under evaluation for Australia
- Ssangyong, or KGM, Torres (unveiled) (Ssangyong rebrand) – Local timing unclear.
Subaru
- Subaru Solterra EV (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Subaru BRZ update, tS variant (pricing) – On sale now
- Subaru Crosstrek 2.0X, Forester 2.5i Luxury & Outback Premium limited editions – On sale now
- Subaru WRX update, Club Spec limited-edition (pricing) – On sale now
- New Subaru Forester (revealed; hybrid and turbo later) – Sometime in 2025
- Subaru Crosstrek updated hybrid (likely) – Local timing unclear
- Subaru Outback Wilderness ('definitely coming') – Local timing unclear
- Subaru Impreza 'RS' 2.5-litre (likely) – Local timing unclear
Subaru models off-limits for Australia
- Subaru WRX high-ride wagon (Levorg Layback not for Australia) – Japan-only for now.
Suzuki
- New Suzuki Swift mild-hybrid (revealed) – On sale now
- Suzuki Fronx (confirmed) – 2025.
Tesla
- Tesla Model 3 update (revealed, priced) (Performance details) – On sale now
- Tesla Model Y update (spied & imagined) – Late 2024
- Tesla entry model (teased; Model 2?) – Could arrive here in 2025
- Tesla Roadster (revealed back in 2017) – US launch delayed indefinitely… no certainty for Australia
Tesla models off-limits for Australia
- Tesla Cybertruck (full details) – Brutish electric truck now on sale in the US, Australia certain to miss out
- Tesla Model S, Model X (no longer for Australia) – Now left-hand drive only.
Toyota
- Toyota bZ4X EV (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- New Toyota C-HR (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Toyota HiLux facelift, 48-volt (pricing) – On sale now
- Toyota Yaris update (pricing) – On sale now
- Toyota Yaris Cross update (pricing) – On sale now
- New Toyota LandCruiser Prado (pricing!) – Q3
- New Toyota Camry (pricing) – On sale now
- Toyota Tundra (Everything we know) (F-150 v Tundra) – Late 2024, pricing leaked
- Toyota GR sedan (GR Camry imagined) – Executive says 'stay tuned' concerning a performance four-door
- New Toyota HiLux (what we know) – Expected to debut in 2025
- New Toyota RAV4 (imagined) – Expected to debut in 2025
Toyota models off-limits for Australia
- Toyota 4Runner (revealed) – Not coming to Australia
- Toyota Crown range (revealed) – Not coming to Australia
- New Toyota Prius (revealed) – Not coming to Australia.
Volkswagen
- Volkswagen Touareg facelift, R PHEV (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Volkswagen T-Cross facelift (revealed) – July
- Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 (confirmed) (local walk-around) – Late 2024
- Volkswagen ID.Buzz (revealed) (walk-around) – Q4
- Volkswagen T7 Multivan (initial specs) – Q4
- Volkswagen Golf facelift (revealed) – Q1 2025
- Volkswagen ID.3 (facelift revealed (GTX too) – electric hatch due no earlier than 2025, pricing 'targeted below $60,000'
- Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX (revealed) – VW Australia keen
- Volkswagen Tayron (what we know) – Three-row Tiguan Allspace successor expected late 2025
- New Volkswagen Tiguan (revealed) – Early 2025; turbo-petrol only
Volkswagen models off-limits for Australia
- Volkswagen Golf GTE, Tiguan eHybrid plug-in hybrids (PHEV dreams dropped) – No longer coming; Touareg R PHEV available here
- Volkswagen ID.6 (international first drive) – Large electric VW seven-seater restricted to the Chinese market
- Volkswagen ID.7 (revealed) – Electric Passat sedan successor not for Australia
- Volkswagen Passat (axed) (new model revealed) – Next-generation medium car goes wagon-only, and not for Australia
- Volkswagen Taigo (revealed) – T-Cross-based coupe SUV currently ruled out for Australia.
Volvo
- Volvo EX30 (pricing) (launch review) – On sale now
- Volvo S60, XC60 Black Editions (pricing) – On sale now
- Volvo EX40 & EC40 (XC40 & C40 EVs renamed) – July or August
- Volvo EX90 (revealed) – Late 2024.
Zeekr
