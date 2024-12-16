Kia EV5
Wheels COTY 2024-25: Top Six
After a gruelling testing regime at Lang Lang Proving Ground in Victoria, 25 contenders were whittled down to the final six reviewed here.
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: KIA EV5 EARTH AWD
With the range starting at $56,770 drive-away for the base front-drive Air Standard Range, we chose the mid-spec $68,990 drive-away Earth with its larger 88.1kWh battery, 500km of claimed WLTP range, all-wheel drive and various other extra equipment.
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
2025 Kia EV5: Australian pricing for midsize electric SUV
The new 2025 Kia EV5 electric SUV will tear into Australia with pricing and specs sharp enough to put the market on notice
2024 Kia EV5: Australian details for midsize electric SUV
Headlined by striking design and surprising affordability, Kia’s medium-sized electric SUV may provide the greatest sales challenge yet to Tesla’s popular Model Y
Top 40 cars of 2024: 40 to 31
Counting down the cars we're anticipating, starting with 40 through to 31.
