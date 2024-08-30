The latest generation of the Land Rover Discovery, known as the Discovery 5, was introduced to Australia in 2017. Renowned for its versatility, it offers seating for up to seven occupants. It comes with a choice of engines, including a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel producing 221kW and 650Nm. The Discovery features an electronic air suspension system, providing a comfortable ride and the ability to adjust ride height for 4x4 excursions. It offers a braked towing capacity of 3500kg, making it suitable for various towing needs. The interior boasts a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, with connectivity options such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is addressed with features like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a 360-degree camera system.