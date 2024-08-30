Best Luxury 4X4s
Toyota LandCruiser 300
The Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series, introduced to Australia in October 2021, continues its legacy as a robust off-roader. Powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 engine delivering 227kW and 700Nm, it's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, achieving a combined fuel consumption of 8.9L/100km. The LandCruiser 300 Series boasts a braked towing capacity of 3500kg, making it suitable for hauling caravans or trailers. Inside, it offers a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though only via wired connections. Safety is paramount, with Toyota's Safety Sense package including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pedestrian detection.
Nissan Y62 Patrol
The Nissan Patrol Y62, introduced in Australia in 2013, is equipped with a 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine, producing 298kW and 560Nm, coupled with a 7-speed automatic transmission. While its fuel consumption averages 14.4L/100km, it compensates with a spacious interior and a 140-litre fuel tank, providing a substantial driving range. The Patrol features a Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, enhancing ride comfort and stability. It also offers a braked towing capacity of 3500kg, catering to various towing needs. Standard amenities include an 8-inch infotainment screen, satellite navigation, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system. Safety features encompass intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot intervention.
Range Rover Sport
The third-generation Range Rover Sport was revealed in May 2022, with its Australian introduction expected in late 2022 or early 2023. It blends luxury with performance, offering a range of engines, including a 3.0-litre inline-six and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. Its advanced air suspension and Terrain Response system adapt to various driving conditions, ensuring a smooth ride both on and off-road. The Range Rover Sport provides a braked towing capacity of up to 3500kg, accommodating various towing requirements. The interior is adorned with premium materials and features a dual-screen Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. Safety technologies include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and emergency braking.
Land Rover Discovery
The latest generation of the Land Rover Discovery, known as the Discovery 5, was introduced to Australia in 2017. Renowned for its versatility, it offers seating for up to seven occupants. It comes with a choice of engines, including a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel producing 221kW and 650Nm. The Discovery features an electronic air suspension system, providing a comfortable ride and the ability to adjust ride height for 4x4 excursions. It offers a braked towing capacity of 3500kg, making it suitable for various towing needs. The interior boasts a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, with connectivity options such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is addressed with features like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a 360-degree camera system.
Land Rover Defender
The reimagined Land Rover Defender was introduced to the Australian market in 2020. Available in multiple configurations, including the 90 and 110 models, it offers engine options like the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid. The Defender is equipped with Terrain Response 2, allowing drivers to customise settings for different terrains. It provides a braked towing capacity of up to 3500kg, catering to substantial towing demands. Inside, it features a Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen, supporting over-the-air updates. Safety systems include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assist, and a 3D surround camera, making the Defender as capable on the streets as it is off the beaten path.
Luxury 4x4 Reviews
