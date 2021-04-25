Latest News
Renault to cap vehicle speed at 180km/h from 2022
The Rimac C_Two 'the fastest-accelerating production car in the world'
Lotus Type 131 to be previewed today with AMG and Toyota power - report
Welcome to the new-look WhichCar.com.au
Mitsubishi Triton canopy recalled over fire risk
Alfa Romeo scraps Giorgio platform for new EV architecture
New Hyundai Tucson on sale in Australia
Honda fully electric by 2040
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class recalled for ISOFIX fix, GLA for airbag issue
Best look yet at next-gen LandCruiser 200 Series
Reviews
- Reviews
2021 Toyota RAV4 review
The Toyota RAV4 is comfortable mid-sized SUV offering plenty of standard features and technology, plus a choice of efficient petrol and hybrid powertrains.
- Reviews
Hemi V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 tested off-road
Jeep taunts us with 350 kilowatts we’ll never see
- Reviews
2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo review
Ferrari-hearted luxo limo struggles with the logic of its offering
- Reviews
Tidy Jeep Cherokee leads Readers' Rigs in March 2021
Latest list of Readers’ Rigs has landed, with a KJ Cherokee leading the charge.
- Reviews
2021 Toyota Mirai review
The second-gen Mirai's hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain is its headline act, but what is it actually like to drive?
- Reviews
2021 Porsche 911 992 GT3 review
How do you improve on virtual perfection?
- Custom 4x4s
Stretched PXII Ranger built for work and play
Every accessory you can imagine and still under GVM, this Ranger floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee.
- Reviews
2021 Ford Escape Vignale AWD review
The top-spec Escape medium SUV brings a certain X-factor over its rivals, but is it worth its $50k price tag?
- Reviews
Toyota GR Yaris AP4 co-drive
Can a rookie read pace notes for an Australian Rally Champion?
Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison
Musso XLV Ultimate in the 4x4 Australia shed
2021 Toyota GR Yaris Rallye review
2021 Porsche Panamera review
- Reviews
Off-road review: Everest Sport versus Prado GXL
Toyota’s ever-popular Prado gets loaded with more power, torque and accessories, so we line it up against Ford’s Everest Sport.
- Reviews
We drive Jeep’s wild Easter concepts
We hit the Easter Jeep Safari for some seat time in the latest batch of seven-slot concepts.
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Land Rover Defender 110 p400
Loaded Defender gives 4X4OTY a mighty shake-up
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
Can the Gladiator follow in the footsteps of the 4X4OTY-winning Wrangler?
2021 Toyota Yaris SX Hybrid review
2021 4X4OTY contender: Toyota Hilux SR5+
2021 Subaru XV 2.0 Premium vs Ford Focus Active
2021 Mazda 6 GT SP Wagon review
Comparisons
- Comparisons
Bright Sparks: Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 vs Audi e-tron 55 comparison
Audi and Mercedes-Benz are armed for high-voltage battle
- Car Comparisons
2021 Audi RS Q3 v Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S comparison review
Things gets heated fast as these baby SUVs fight for their place in the performance car world
- Comparisons
Hatch attack: Mazda 3 Skyactiv X v Ford Focus ST-Line v Hyundai i30 N-Line v Toyota Corolla ZR
The small car world's hottest offerings this side of a GTI badge face off against the Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X tech-whizz
- Comparisons
2021 BMW M2 CS vs Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0
Two ways to reach six-cylinder manual sports car nirvana
Ford Ranger FX4 MAX vs Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain
David versus Goliath: SsangYong Musso vs Toyota Hilux
$35k fun car face-off: Toyota 86 vs Ford Fiesta ST comparison review
2021 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S v BMW M2 Competition comparison test
CAR OF THE YEAR 2021
- COTY
The Mazda CX-30 is the 2021 Wheels Car of the Year
The 2021 COTY is a compact SUV of real depth and ability, and largely devoid of compromises
- COTY
Behind the scenes at Wheels Car of the Year 2021
Your glimpse behind the proverbial COTY red curtain
- COTY
Mercedes-Benz GLB at Car of the Year 2021
Compact, quirky and uncommonly quick, but at what cost?
- COTY
Land Rover Defender at Car of the Year 2021
The 4x4 faithful expect, and this time England delivers
Kia Sorento at Car of the Year 2021
Genesis GV80 at Car of the Year 2021
Ford Puma at Car of the Year 2021
Ford Escape at Car of the Year 2021
PERFORMANCE CAR OF THE YEAR 2021
- Performance COTY
Why the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro won PCOTY
Or why Porsche didn’t win yet again
- Performance COTY
Performance Car of the Year 2021: the track test
Records are demolished in the fastest and most powerful PCOTY field ever
- Performance COTY
Performance Car of the Year 2021: the road test
The Victorian high country provides the 2021 PCOTY field with the perfect real-world test
- Performance COTY
All the crazy numbers from Performance Car of the Year 2021
PCOTY returns landmark numbers, geek out on all of it here
Ford Fiesta ST bounds into 4th at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY
Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 finishes 5th at PCOTY 2021
Behind the scenes at MOTOR Performance Car of the Year 2021
Audi R8 V10 Performance sings into 6th place at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY
4x4 OF THE YEAR
- 4x4OTY
Here's why the Hilux is the 2021 4x4 of the Year
Five fourbies line up in a bid to claim the 2021 4X4OTY crown
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Mazda BT-50 XTR
Electrical gremlins halt the BT-50’s pursuit of the 4X4OTY gong.
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Isuzu D-MAX LS-M
The all-new D-MAX fronts up for a crack at the 4X4OTY crown.
- 4x4OTY
2021 4x4 of the Year: The route
From the 4x4 proving ground in Werribee to the Vic High Country, here are the trails we toured for the 2021 4x4 of the Year.
2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon review
2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Suzuki Jimny review
2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Land Rover Discovery Sd6 review
2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior review
Street Machine
- Features
1000hp 1988 Holden VL Commodore BT1
Huss Ayache's VL Turbo is a former police chaser reincarnated as a nine-second missile
- Features
Peter Violaris and Jim Raptis's muscle car collection
Peter Violaris and Jim Raptis's Go Logistics warehouse is gearhead heaven, with thousands of square feet of space, no neighbours and a stack of sweet muscle cars
- Features
468-cube 1976 Holden LX Torana hatch
For Adam Nagy, cubes are king, so his stunning LX Torana hides big American grunt
- Features
Ray Heidrich's Holden VK Commodore
Ray Heidrich has had his VK Commodore since he was 14 years old
Mad Max prequel movie Furiosa confirmed
LS3-powered 1969 Holden HT Monaro GTS
Overnighted parts from Sweden – Carnage Plus EP99
John Zappia enters Street Machine Drag Challenge