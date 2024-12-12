Mitsubishi Pajero Sport towing capacity

The Mitsubishi Pajero, a stalwart nameplate in the Australian 4x4 landscape, has been a popular choice for off-road enthusiasts and families alike since its introduction in the 1980s. Launched as a successor to the Mitsubishi Challenger, the Pajero Sport combines that hallowed nameplate's reputation for rugged durability with a modern design. 16 2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport features The large SUV, based on the Triton ute is available as a five-seater or seven-seater and as either a rear-wheel drive 4x2 or with a selectable four-wheel drive system.

All use the same 133kW/430Nm 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Over the years, the Pajero Sport's reputation for reliability and value for money has solidified its position among top-selling large SUVs in the country. 16 2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport standard features 18-inch wheels Electric adjustable and folding side mirrors 2 x USB Input front; 1 x USB power supply rear Electric park brake 3 x 12v accessory sockets Keyless entry with engine start button 4 speakers LED headlights 8.0-inch central touchscreen infotainment Rear parking sensors Adaptive cruise control Reversing camera Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Roof rails Brake auto-hold function Second-row centre armrest with cup-holders Cloth upholstery Second-row seat recline adjustment Daytime running lights Second-row split folding function Digital (DAB+) radio Side steps Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment Speed-sensitive intermittent windscreen wipers 16 Moving up from base GLX to GLS trim adds privacy glass, a power tailgate, automatic rain-sensing wipers and more.

GLS deluxe adds extra luxuries such as leather-appointed seats and electrically adjustable front seats. The next variant, Exceed, has those features plus front parking sensors, a larger 8.0-inch infotainment screen and front parking sensors. At the top of the range, the GSR 4WD adds an array of black trims and garnishes both inside and outside the car– including a two-tone black roof, black alloy wheels and black rear spoiler. What is the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport's towing capacity? The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has a maximum braked towing capacity of 3100kg. This indicates that when the trailer being towed is equipped with its own braking system, the Pajero Sport can tow up to this weight.