2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Review

Proximity key entry and start – which allows you to unlock the doors as long as you have the key nearby (perhaps in your pocket or bag). To start the engine, you push a button.
AN 8.0-inch touchscreen, configured for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
. (If you plug in a compatible smartphone, the touchscreen can show a simplified version of the phone’s home screen. You can access apps and get directions, make calls or send messages from the touchscreen.)
Bluetooth phone connectivity, controlled from the steering wheel or touchscreen. A sound system with AM/FM and digital radio (DAB+), and iPod and USB inputs, also with controls on the steering wheel.
Cruise control and adjustable speed limiter, operated from buttons on the leather-bound steering wheel. Tilt and reach steering wheel adjustment, which helps the driver get comfortable.
A rearview camera, which helps you see behind the car when reversing, and rear parking sensors, which tell you how close you are to obstacles.
Climate Control, which maintains a set cabin temperature, with rear air vents and cooling settings.
Autonomous emergency braking (Mitsubishi calls it Forward Collision Mitigation). This alerts you if you are in danger of hitting an obstacle (typically a sharply slowing car), and pre-charges the brakes so that they respond faster to your pressing the brake pedal. It will brake automatically if a crash is imminent and you haven’t responded. There is also a blind-spot monitor, which warns you of vehicles alongside out of view.
Trailer-sway control, which helps you stabilise the car if a towed trailer is swaying from side to side.
Electronic stability control, which can help bring a skidding car back under command. All new cars must have this feature.
Seven airbags: two directly in front of the driver and front-seat passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body, and curtain airbags down each side of the car to protect the heads of those sitting next to a window – including those in the third-row where fitted. There is also an airbag to protect the driver’s knees and legs.
A multi-mode drive system from which you can select 2WD or 4WD for road use, or high or low-speed 4WD for off-road use. There are also settings for different off-road conditions, such as gravel, sand, mud/snow or rocks.
Electronic traction control, which helps you go further in slippery conditions.
Hill-start control, which stops the car running backwards when starting off on steep inclines, and hill-descent control, which automatically limits the car’s speed on steep declines.
Wheels (of 18-inch diameter) made from polished and part-painted aluminium alloy, which look nicer than steel wheels, and a full-size spare wheel rather than a narrow space-saver.
LED headlights and taillights, which are brighter than normal lights and use less power, and LED daytime running lamps, which help make the car more visible on overcast days.
Side steps, which help you get in and out of the car.
All Pajero Sport models have a five-year/100,000km warranty.