2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Review

What key features do I get if I spend more?

Step past the least costly Pajero Sport, the five-seat GLX, and spend more for a Pajero Sport GLS and you get the option to add two more seats in a third row. All seven seats are trimmed in leather, and the driver and front-passenger seats are both power adjustable.



The GLS also has adaptive cruise control, which adjusts the speed to match that of a slower vehicle in front



The GLS also has dual-zone climate control (so that the driver and front passenger can set their own cabin temperatures), wipers that operate automatically when it rains, and headlights that switch on automatically when it gets dark and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.



There are six rather than four speakers, for better sound, and power-operated tailgate a cargo blind to hide your luggage from prying eyes.



There’s also a rear differential lock, which helps you go further in difficult off-road conditions.

Spend more again on a Pajero Sport Exceed and you seven seats as standard with the addition a DVD screen for second-row passengers, with remote control and two sets of headphones, and two more speakers.



The instrument display is fully digital which makes it brighter and easier to read, and it will tell you the current speed limit.



The 8.0-inch infotainment screen displays satellite navigation, and music quality is improved via an eight-speaker premium sound system.



The Exceed also has a smartphone app that lets you remotely operate the tailgate, find your car in a busy car park, check your fuel, and view your vehicle status such as if the doors are locked or when the next service is due.



It also adds some additional active safety features including a blind-spot monitor, which warns you of vehicles alongside out of view, and rear-cross traffic alert that warns you if any vehicles are approaching from the either side when you’re reversing.



There are cameras at the front, rear, and on each side, that can show you an aggregated bird’s-eye view of the car, or show what any individual camera can see. You can scroll between the cameras via a steering-wheel button.