Best Electric Cars Under $65k: Cheapest EVs Rated

If you're ready to make the leap into an electric vehicle but you've got a close eye on the budget, these are the most affordable EVs on sale in Australia right now – and what we think of them. This guide is intended to serve as an outline of each model available in that critical $65,000 category, to help you decide which models you'd like to know more about. With each model listed below, you'll find links to our more comprehensive deep-dive reviews of each car. Welcome to our EV Buyer's Guide: Electric Vehicles Under $65K Ranked – The Best and The Rest The hope is that we’re only a year away from having more affordable electric cars to create a worthwhile Under $50,000 category. To create a meaningful Under $65K category, we’ve allowed for the odd model being a few-hundred bucks over the ceiling. Yet it's also fair to say that, in many states, those cars would fall below $65,000 after rebates and/or state duty exemptions or discounts are applied. Chinese brands are leading the way for Australia’s most affordable EVs. Depending on your state, either the BYD Atto 3 or MG ZS EV are the most affordable electric cars available in Australia – each starting from about $45,000 drive-away. The Atto 3 heralds the arrival of the Build Your Dream brand, imported by local distributor EV Direct.

Standard features on the 2022 Model 3 include but are not limited to LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof (with ultraviolet/infrared protection), and a collection of cameras for Tesla's much-hyped driver aids. (Note: This paragraph originally mentioned ultrasonic sensors as well, but Tesla has removed that tech from its latest builds.) The cabin has dual-zone climate control, 15-inch central multi-function touchscreen, electric front seat adjustment, heated steering wheel, heated front/rear seats, and dual wireless phone charging. The Model 3 is equipped with an Inwood Viewer. Sorry, we mean, it's got YouTube. One of the smartest additions is the dual inductive charging tray placed under the central infotainment screen. It is worth noting that if you are reading this months or years after the story is initially published that you should check what changes may have been made to the features list – more than any other manufacturer Tesla loves to update and change its standard offering.

Minimalist is an understated descriptor of the Model 3's interior with it sole feature being the 15-inch touchscreen that contains almost literally every one of the cars functions. A pair of wheel-mounted dials take care of a handful of controls, while everything else will have you prodding the screen. While crisp and quick to respond to inputs, the Tesla's infotainment operating system requires plenty of time to learn. Spartan design aside, there is plenty of headroom in the cabin, and the front glass stretches above front occupants to give the Model 3 and incredibly airy feeling inside. Both front and rear boots offer plenty of storage as well. With a 62.3kWh battery pack, the Model 3 offers a healthy real-world driving range thanks to its impressive efficiency on our test loop. This is complemented by the fastest charging of any contender – something owners will benefit from using both ultra-rapid 350kW chargers from the likes of Chargefox and Evie, as well as Tesla's own supercharger network. The driving experience in the Model 3 is initially dominated by mentally adapting to the fact there are no instruments directly in front of you. Once you clear this hurdle (which happens surprisingly quickly) you key into the Model 3's true nature. While the ride is a touch on the firm side, it doesn't crash and has an impressive level of body control that makes the car perform above expectations on a challenging driver's road.

Aiding this is a quick steering calibration with the Tesla's wheel bereft of any dead zone, the front-end darting eagerly in response to inputs. Everything about the Tesla Model 3 diverges from tradition, from the purchasing and after sales, to how you unlock the car. Which for many is exactly what they want from an EV. However it does create a cultural barrier of entry for some prospective buyers. The Model 3 is a love/hate car. You either get it, or you don't. Its battery technology is some of the best you can find in the market, the in-house supercharger network is unmatched by any other OEM, and its infotainment (while having a learning curve) has a suite of features that cannot be found elsewhere.

If you are pulled in by its many unique facets the Tesla Model 3 remains as cutting-edge as ever. While its competitor set has never been more compelling, no EV buying process will be complete until you've conducted a test drive to see if this pioneer is right for you. Hit the link below for our comprehensive news and reviews on the Model 3. MORE All Tesla Model 3 News & Reviews SCORING 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD standard range Safety, value and features 9 Comfort and space 8.5 Engine and drivetrain 9.5 Ride and handling 8 Technology 9.5 OVERALL 9 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD standard range specifications 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD standard range specifications Price $60,900 before on-road costs Size & segment Medium sedan Seats 5 Boot space min/max 425L / 850L Drive Single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Battery size 62.3kWh Outputs 239kW / 420Nm Efficiency 13.2kWh/100km (claimed) 14.30 kWh/100km (tested) Driving range Claimed Tested 491km 419km CHARGING SPEED DC / AC Claimed Tested DC fast charging 170kW 57kWh avg, 53-100% 30min AC home charging 11kW Not tested 🔼 Back to top Highly recommended: BYD Atto 3 Extended Alex Inwood Hugely hyped and just a touch controversial, the BYD Atto 3 hits the mark for an affordable EV that's well-built, well-equipped and decent to drive Things we like Sharply priced & well equipped

Cabin is spacious and feels well made

More room, range and performance than key rivals Not so much... Quirky cabin won’t be to everyone’s taste

Handling gets ragged on demanding roads

Unproven record for reliability and customer support

Long wait times UPDATE, December 9: Up from a starting point of $44,381 to a new $48,011 before on-road costs. It maintains a highly-recommended ranking in this guide. Tesla is often hailed as the great EV disruptor but right now the BYD Atto 3 might be more deserving of the title. Since it burst onto Aussie roads three months ago, the fresh Chinese brand has been making waves with its attractive pricing, quirky cabin design and new 'blade battery' tech.

There have been scandals, too. There was an early kerfuffle when BYD's local importer reneged on its promise to offer an 7-year/unlimited km warranty and instead wound it back to 6yrs/150,000 kms with multiple conditions. The brand also found itself in hot water recently over compliance issues regarding child-seat tether points, but it worked quickly to resolve the fault and secured a 5-Star ANCAP rating soon after. Demand, though, seems almost unquenchable. BYD isn't yet counted in the official monthly sales figures but anecdotal reports suggest it was Australia's second most popular EV brand in October, trailing only Tesla. The biggest drawcard is price. Aussies have been crying out for more affordable ground-up electric cars and in 2022 we finally have some. There are two versions of the Atto 3 to choose from: the 'Standard' variant starts at $48,011, but the model we're testing here is the 'Extended' which retails for $51,011 before incentives and on-roads. Nope, it's not broken. The Atto 3 features an innovative display that can rotate from portrait to landscape orientation at the touch of a button. The main difference between the two is battery size. The Standard car has a 50kWh battery pack that offers 345km of range while the Extended has a 60kWh battery and a claimed range of 420km. Our real-world testing found that claim to be pretty accurate, too, with the Extended covering 390km on a full charge. Both versions of the Atto 3 are front-wheel drive and produce 150kW/310Nm, regardless of which battery you buy.

But the appeal runs deeper than a sharp price tag. Slip inside an Atto 3 and you'll discover it's considerably roomier than its rivals. In fact, next to an MG ZS EV and a Hyundai Kona EV it almost feels a class above for space. The front seats are broad and comfortable and in the rear you'll find a flat floor, dedicated air vents and enough room for 6-foot adults. The 440L boot is also the largest in this class and there's a healthy list of standard safety gear, paired with a five-star ANCAP safety rating issued in late November 2022. Even better is the cabin doesn't feel cheap. The mix of materials does verge on odd in some places – the centre section of the dash, which is designed to look like a bulging bicep, is trimmed in what feels like recycled wetsuit – but all of the controls have a high-quality feel to their action.

There's a decent helping of fun, too, like the rocker-style door handles and rotating central screen that allows buyers to choose between portrait and landscape orientations. What's missing? Well there's no native sat-nav or Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. You do score an inbuilt dash cam, though. Decent dynamics are built around consistently weighted steering and a ride/handling compromise that's pleasingly supple at urban speeds but a word of warning – there isn't sporty bone in the Atto 3's body. The initial step off, which is usually zippy in an EV, is surprisingly languid and on our challenging road course the BYD displayed poor body control and struggled to recover from big mid-corner bumps. The regen braking is also underwhelming and only offers mild recuperation in both of its two settings. Still, while it's easy to unearth some scrappy dynamics on a twisty road, the Atto 3's saving grace is how it performs up to seven or eight tenths. It's quiet, comfortable and as a package, it's a rung above its rivals for space, equipment and quality.

But there's a catch: BYD still has an unproven record in Australia for reliability and customer support. If you're comfortable with that unknown, however, there's lots to like and recommend about the Atto 3. Hit the link below for our comprehensive news and reviews on the Atto 3. MORE All BYD Atto 3 News & Reviews SCORING BYD Atto 3 Extended Range Safety, value and features 8 Comfort and space 8 Engine and drivetrain 7 Ride and handling 7 Technology 7.5 OVERALL 7.5 BYD Atto 3 Extended Range specifications 2022 BYD Atto 3 Extended Price $51,011 + on-road costs Size & segment Small SUV Seats 5 Boot space min/max 440L / 1340L Drive Single-motor FWD Battery size 60kWh Outputs 150kW / 310Nm Efficiency 16.4–20kWh/100km Driving range Claimed Tested 420km 390km CHARGING SPEED DC / AC Claimed Tested DC fast charging 80kW, 0-100% 50min 45kW avg, 60-100% 41min AC home charging 7kW, 0-100% 12 hours Not tested 🔼 Back to top Kia Niro EV S Kat Fisk The Niro was Kia's first EV, and only arrived in Australia in its first generation in 2021 before being treated to a second-generation model offering fresh looks and tech in 2022. NOTE: At the time of publishing, the Niro EV is priced from $65,300. We've included it here as an editorial choice – largely because most states and territories provide rebates that would see it come under our category cap – but if the price continues to rise, you'll find it in our EVs Priced From $65-85k story. Things we like Spacious interior with improved presentation

Good performance plus one-pedal driving

7-year warranty Not so much... Priced too close to EV6

Standard equipment level a bit lacklustre

Inconsistent steering

Fidgety ride unless roads are smooth This is the second-generation Kia Niro, replacing the original that had a short shelf life in Australia having been introduced in mid 2021, late in its lifecycle.

A plug-in hybrid variant isn't offered this time, leaving a regular hybrid and the EV. The Niro S electric small SUV costs $71,517 drive-away, which includes $520 steel grey premium paint. There are also seven other optional colour choices, with just clear white offered free. The Niro's unit however performs just fine, with media and climate controls accessible via the dual-function haptic-touch bar running along the bottom of the dash For the money, in the Niro EV S you get as standard: an electric seat for the driver, a six-speaker sound system, one USB-A and one USB-C port in the front as well as two USB-Cs for the rear, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Being the base grade, the S misses out on quite a lot of the nice kit found in the GT-Line, such as; satellite navigation, a sunroof, privacy glass, and a powered tailgate. It also makes do with a small-by-modern-standards, eight-inch infotainment screen – which is paired up with a 10.25-inch digital cluster. The Niro's unit however performs just fine, with media and climate controls accessible via the dual-function haptic-touch bar running along the bottom of the dash, which is easy enough to use, but can be a bit fiddly and distracting stretching across from the driver's seat to reach certain elements at times. The interior of the S grade looks and feels of a high quality, and the seats are suitably comfortable and well padded. The driver's side can be adjusted electronically, but unfortunately the passenger's side just gets manual controls. Despite being the entry-level version, the S still gains access to almost all of the marque's full safety suite, including key features such as: advanced smart cruise control with stop and go and blind-spot collision assist with rear cross-traffic warning and avoidance.

Additionally, it has a five-star safety rating awarded by ANCAP in 2022. Legroom is good in the rear – more than you'll find in the slightly smaller Kona. A transmission tunnel, however, betrays the fact the Niro uses a combustion-electric platform rather than dedicated-EV architecture. Storage throughout the cabin could also be more generous. Despite offering less power than its bigger EV6 sibling, the Niro EV offers good performance.

It doesn't drive as well at the Car of the Year-winning EV6, however. The steering disappoints with its inconsistent weighting, and the level of ride comfort is determined by the quality of the road you're travelling along. Anything less than smooth and the Kia's suspension becomes annoyingly fidgety. The Niro EV S has a WLTP-quoted driving range of 460km, with energy consumption rated at 16.2kWh/100km. Impressively, from our testing the Kia returned a theoretical range just two kilometres shy of that claim - and it was the second most efficient EV in the entire group.

With an 80kW DC fast charger Kia says the Niro will charge in 43 minutes, or an hour and five minutes with a 50kW. Like all Kia products, the 2022 Kia Niro EV S has a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, again with seven years or 150,000km of battery cover and capped-price servicing. Servicing is every 12 months or 15,000km which begins at $87 for the first year, or Kia offers a pre-paid service plan instead where the first three years is $621. The 2023 Kia Niro EV S is a solid electric vehicle. Its crossover styling is easy on the eye, and offers good levels of rear passenger room and boot space to make a tempting proposition for families looking for their first EV.

Compared with almost all other EVs on the market, the unorthodox Mazda's value equation appears impossible to solve. And yet, the quirky crossover has the ability to quickly melt a frosty reception with some irresistibly charming features. As only the third model in Mazda's history to wear the MX badge, its first pure-electric coupe-profiled crossover certainly deserves to be labeled 'Mazda Experimental' but has it been too much of a risk? Perhaps the biggest departure from the company's Kodo design language to date is certainly one of its selling points – especially when applied to the mild hybrid and combustion variants which get the same looks. 'Freestyle' doors are one of the most notable design features but, in practice, the overlapping front and rear doors quickly become a hindrance in tight parking spots. The mechanism also prevents the inclusion of an openable window for the rear passenger, while its bulky construction requires thick pillars that create a van-like rearward view. On the inside, the polarising design continues.

Cork touch-points are a cool nod to Mazda's origin and have a pleasant warm feel but the interesting material appears more like reconstituted plastic compared with the more natural and beautiful material showcased by

With a relatively small battery, the E35 can give the illusion that it is relatively fast to charge but it’s actually below average. With a max charge rate of 50kW and the smallest battery in the current EV market, we recorded an average rate of half the claim and 24.8kW/h. A strange Jetsons-style generated sound under acceleration will definitely be a love-or-hate feature for the handful of owners that take the plunge, while the boomy cabin noise is too much for an otherwise quiet and comfortable EV. Compared with the petrol and very-mild hybrid versions of the MX-30, the electric E35’s less conventional powertrain is a better pairing with its mould-breaking design and one might argue the forthcoming rotary range-extender is the version that’ll better honour the MX moniker. 40 With only 311 litres of boot space, the list of practical shortcomings is added to, and there’s no winning back any luggage area at the front end with the electric drivetrain occupying all the under-bonnet space. Standard kit highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, glass sunroof, Bose sound system, heated front seats and steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights and an 8.8-inch central digital display, complemented by a fully digital touchscreen for the climate and comfort settings as well as a 7.0-inch digital display for the driver’s information.

Ultimately, it is the questionable packaging, meagre range and mighty price disparity that relegates this intriguing Mazda to the ‘not quite’ pile. Perhaps Mazda went a little too experimental for its latest MX model resulting in a charming car that’s unfortunately a practically compromised exercise of style over substance. SCORING 2022 Mazda MX-30 E35 Astina Safety, value and features 6.5 Comfort and space 7 Engine and drivetrain 7 Ride and handling 8.5 Technology 7 OVERALL 7 Mazda MX-30 E35 specifications 2022 Mazda MX-30 E35 Astina Price $65,460 plus on-roads Size & segment Small crossover Seats 5 Boot space min/max 311L / 876L Drive single-motor FWD Battery size 35.5kWh Outputs 107kW / 271Nm Efficiency 14.3kWh/100km Driving range Claimed Tested 224km 248km CHARGING SPEED DC / AC Claimed Tested DC fast charging 50kW, 20-80% 36min 24.8kW avg 30-100% 51min AC home charging 6.6kW, 20-80% 9hrs Not tested 🔼 Back to top 40 MG ZS EV Ash Westerman Tested separately A non-starter for this megatest, but past experience provides a solid guide to its likely form … solid. Things we like Keen price

Long warranty

Quiet, responsive electric motoring Not so much... Average dynamics

Lack of reach adjustment for steering wheel

No spare wheel MG couldn’t make its updated ZS EV available to us for this test, but we’ve included it here with assessment based on its comparison performance against the BYD Atto 3.

First, the basics. Following an update in 2022, the new ZS EV is now offered in two trim levels. The entry-level Excite is $44,990 drive-away, while the Essence, which adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, along with leather trim, heated front seats with electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, and a vast panoramic glass roof, is $48,990 drive-away. From the front, at least, you won’t have any trouble telling old from new. The new model loses the very Mercedes-inspired starry grille, instead running a much more aero-looking, mostly enclosed snout, giving it a more distinctive front end compared to petrol variants of the ZST. New, brighter LEDs also feature front and rear. It’s a cohesive if conservative exterior design; not what you’d call distinctive, but not likely to cause offence either. Build quality, too, feels excellent. The doors shut with a thunk and panel gaps are snugly uniform. 40 Power for the updated model is 130kW (up from 105kW) while torque has been pared back from 353Nm to 280Nm; sounds significant, but the ZS EV still feels eager and responsive in urban driving. The 0-100km/h claim is 8.6 seconds, so it’s not a quick car in outright terms, but is way more spritely than a typical small SUV powered by an ICE.

Regenerative braking, as with the original car, can be set in three stages, each providing a usefully distinct level of off-throttle behaviour. The strongest isn’t enough for one-pedal driving but it still does slow the car appreciably and can harvest useful amounts of otherwise lost energy. As for the dynamics, changes to the spring rates and dampers have gone some way to fixing the old car’s propensity to wallow over undulations and generally feel like the front and rear ends were often out of sync with each other. However the MG ZS EV is not a particularly sporty drive, and the use of a torsion-beam rear suspension, as opposed to a more sophisticated multi-link layout, can make the car more reactive to mid-corner bumps. The cabin is a far more conventional design than that of the flamboyant BYD, and not quite as roomy. The lack of reach adjustment for the steering wheel may make finding the optimum driving position elusive for some people, but otherwise there’s minimal weirdness going on in the cabin, a good level of intuitive user-friendliness and excellent equipment.

The new 10.0-inch screen is bright and responds quickly, but the camera view is a bit low-res. The graphics showing charging status and all the relevant battery info are clear and logical. 40 80kW DC charging will take the battery from 20-80 percent in 50 minutes Both Excite and Essence models feature the active safety and driver assistance tech bundle called MG Pilot, which comprises adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist with departure warning, traffic jam assist and intelligent cruise assist. But as mentioned, you need to step up to the top-spec Essence for blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Battery capacity is now 50kWh, while claimed WLTP range is 320km; expect around 280km in the real world. We’re yet to test the fast charging capability, so can only quote MG’s guidance, which is that 80kW DC charging will take the battery from 20-80 percent in 50 minutes.

This is an EV for the buyer who wants car from a brand with which they are familiar, backed by a generous warranty – MG’s seven years is among the best – and with an interior that feels well-made, well-equipped, and somehow familiar. Blazing pace and on-limit dynamics don’t really figure in the purchasing decision. Solid but unremarkable is ample. MG knows its customers, hence the brand’s meteoric climb up the Aussie sales charts. Hit the link below for our comprehensive news and reviews on the ZS. MORE All MG ZS News & Reviews SCORING 2022 MG ZS EV Safety, value and features 7 Comfort and space 7.5 Engine and drivetrain 7 Ride and handling 6.5 Technology 7 OVERALL 7 MG ZS EV specifications 2022 MG ZS EV Excite Price $48,990 (drive away) Size & segment Small SUV Seats 5 Boot space min/max 359L/1095L Drive Single motor, FWD Battery size 50kWh Outputs 130kW / 280Nm Efficiency 20.1kWh/100km Driving range Claimed Tested 320km 280km CHARGING SPEED DC / AC Claimed Tested DC fast charging 50kW 10-80% 54min Not tested AC home charging 11kW 0-100% 5hrs Not tested 🔼 Back to top 40 Mini Cooper SE John Law Tested separately BMW couldn't make a Cooper SE available for this group test, but as one of the coolest ‘urban’ EVs around, we've included it here on the strength of previous testing Things we like Fun, sharp handling

Stylish statement

Exciting power delivery Not so much... Pessimistic range estimation

High purchase price

Non-dedicated platform If the Nissan Leaf is sustainable tailoring from Kelly Country, then the Mini Cooper SE is the latest plant-based suiting from Paul Smith. And I’m not just saying that because the two brands collaborated on a concept.

You see, the Leaf is an electric vehicle that has more range than its often given credit for and is relatively affordable. The Cooper SE isn’t. Affordable is not the right word to describe it, and that might be why BMW couldn't make one available to be assessed against this group. 40 Still, in one of Sydney’s more affluent suburbs I was stopped by a well-dressed professional in ‘my’ three-door Black and Chartreuse SE Yours who declared the Mini’s $62,825 list price was “pretty reasonable”. To each their own. With only 234km WLTP driving range from its 28.9kWh lithium-ion battery snuggled into BMW/Mini’s UKL2 combustion car platform, the Cooper SE is as short on range as Mazda’s MX-30.

Like bigger BMW products, the SE’s range estimation is pessimistic, and at 100 per cent the Mini’s 5.5-inch digital cluster only estimated 157km range. It can also only take on electrons at a maximum 50kW (DC) for an 80 per cent fast-charge in 36 minutes or 11kW (AC) to recoup 100 per cent in 3 hours and 15 minutes. 40 Its 135kW power and 270Nm torque outputs do make it a nippy little hatchback, it has a sci-fi Jetsons-esque soundtrack. The ride on its 17-inch ‘Power Stroke’ alloys is firm yet its poppy, fun handling justifies the urban jostle. The Mini’s regenerative braking system is OK, but not as powerful as the system in the Leaf.

Inside there’s an 8.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, DAB radio and in-built navigation. The Mini is style over substance, but as an inner-city BEV there’s nothing as cool as a well-specced Cooper SE. Hit the link below for our comprehensive news and reviews on the Cooper. MORE All Mini Hatch News & Reviews SCORING 2022 Mini Cooper SE Yours Safety, value and features 6.5 Comfort and space 7 Engine and drivetrain 8 Ride and handling 8 Technology 7.5 OVERALL 7 Mini Cooper SE specifications 2022 Mini Cooper SE Yours Price $62,825 + on-road costs Size & segment Small car Seats 4 seats Boot space min 211L / 731L Drive Single-motor FWD Battery size 28.9kWh Outputs 135kW/270Nm Efficiency 12.4kWh/100km Driving range 234km Claimed (WLTP) CHARGING SPEED DC / AC Claimed Tested DC fast charging 50kW, 10-80% 36min Not tested AC home charging 11kW, 0-100% 3h15min Not tested 🔼 Back to top 40 2022 Nissan Leaf e+ Mike Stevens The Leaf might now seem like an EV out of time, but it still has plenty going for it – if you can overlook a few points Things we like Genuinely fun to drive

Extended range is welcome

Good comfort, practical space Not so much... Value equation is a tough one

Interior style and materials

No tilt adjustment on seats The Nissan Leaf, starting from a relatively low $50,990, should still have a place in Australia. After all, not everybody can spend over $60,000 on an EV, ruling out the vast majority of models in this buyer’s guide.

That’s where this gets tricky: the EV we’ve got here is the Leaf e+, a more powerful, longer-range (385km vs 270km), faster-charging version of the new second-gen model. On a system level, this is the variant that competes best with most of today’s EVs. The price? Over $60,000. $61,490, actually, which is $1000 more than when it launched last year. Everything is more expensive now, but it suggests Nissan can’t budget for repositioning the Leaf – which, while upgraded, features a whack of carryover first-gen tech and parts – in recognition of more stylish and further-driving $60k-ish alternatives. 40 Can Nissan really insist that the Leaf is a genuine rival to the $65,500 Model 3 and the $63,900 Polestar 2? It shares this problem with the $64,000 Hyundai Kona Electric, a compelling EV with a greater 449km driving range, but still a hard sell against the tech, style and range of the Tesla and the Polestar.

It isn’t without selling points, however. As a small car, the Leaf is fairly roomy, with good visibility in most directions, and overall comfort is good – although there’s no tilt adjustment for the seats, which will frustrate some. Practicality is otherwise strong, though, with its 400-litre boot comfortably outdoing the Corolla and Mazda3 – and, for that matter, comparing well against the Polestar 2’s 405 litres and the Model 3’s combined 425-litre front and rear cargo space. To drive, the Leaf e+ can be quite satisfying. It’s no hot hatch, but, warm? Sure. Its upgraded power delivers swift acceleration as needed, and it’s almost irresistible to just stab the pedal for a quick little thrill. It claims a 0-100km/h time of 6.9 seconds, but the instant torque means it feels quicker, especially in rolling acceleration. The 16.94kWh efficiency figure returned on our varied-conditions 200km test loop was fairly par, although 10 of the 15 other vehicles on test managed between 13 and 16.5kWh. 40 Comfort on the road is pleasant, providing a smooth and overall relaxed ride. Spirited driving sees the chassis inspire confidence, and the ‘e-pedal’ mode, applying significant energy-recuperating brake force when you lift off the accelerator – can be surprisingly useful and fun on approach to corners.

Safety is also a fairly modern proposition, with a 5-star ANCAP rating and Nissan’s Propilot system adding autonomous emergency braking, active cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree camera. Styling is subjective, but the cabin will leave something to be desired for most drivers, dominated as it is by a liberal use of hard plastics and a fairly out-of-date feel to the infotainment in both size and features. Its little gear shifter is fun, though. The Leaf is also behind the pace in charging, because while it’s now quicker at a 100kW+ fast charger – getting its 62kWh battery from 20 to 80 per cent charge in 45 minutes – its method of fast DC charging is with the ChaDeMo plug style, the only EV in Australia to use that standard. The market has otherwise coalesced around CCS2. While ChaDeMo is accommodated at most charging stations, it remains to be seen if future upgrades and new stations will continue to support the standard if government funding ever stops requiring it.

At home, it’s 11.5 hours off a 7kW wall charger to get from zero to 100 per cent – but again, you should rarely need a full charge, and you’ll rarely get home with a near-depleted battery. 40 Despite all this, there’s a good reason to consider the Leaf, and that is its legacy. Nissan has been doing this a long time now, and it was already respected for its engineering well before the Leaf’s debut. With this car, you get the benefit of a proven electrical system and a far-reaching service network, and that’s nothing to be sneezed at. Especially when one newer brand elected to not participate in our testing. If you don’t need the range of the e+, the base 40kWh 110kW/320Nm $50,990 Leaf and its 270km range may be worth consideration.