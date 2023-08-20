2023 MG ZS EV Quick Review

6.5 /10 Score Things we like Competitive price

Functional interior

Refined performance Not so much No reach adjustment on the steering wheel

Slow touchscreen

Acceptable DC charging speed

The MG ZS EV pioneered the way for the Chinese-owned, British brand MG (Morris Garages) to introduce budget electric vehicles into Australia, with the upcoming MG4 having just launched in Australia. The EV is a compact SUV sitting above its attainable petrol counterpart the single-grade ZS Excite. Pricing and Features The ZS EV is currently Australia's fifth cheapest EV behind competitor brands such as BYD. The EV is priced from $48,690 driveaway – almost $15,000 over the top-of-the-range ZST Essence. Kicking off the range, the entry-level Excite comes with a 51.1kWh battery producing 320km of range, three Regenerative Braking Modes, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch multimedia display, a 360 View Camera and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. Stepping up into the Excite for an extra $3k you'll get additional creature comforts such as a heated synthetic leather front seats, a panoramic sunroof and rain sensing wipers. The EV Essence (long range) will add privacy rear windows and an extended WLTP range to 440km for $55,990.

The entire range is available in 5 colours, three of which are metallic and will cost you an extra $700.

Safety ANCAP gave the MG ZS EV a 5-star safety score back in 2019 through a European NCAP rating, however this rating has now lapsed. The car has not been locally assessed since, so now goes unrated in Australia. This doesn't diminish the added safety features of the EV compared to its petrol variant, the ZS. Features like Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) were notably absent in the latter, which had only secured a four-star safety rating.