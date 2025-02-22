Car Finder
Latest News
Melbourne Motor Show returns after a 15-year break
Subaru teases ‘harder’ addition to WRX range
Green power: Aston Martin x Girard-Perregaux limited edition chronograph
Tackling the Finke River 4WD route
BMW's Bathurst Sweep
Skoda Octavia Sportline: Stylish new mid-priced entrant
What you really need to know when buying a car
Australian hybrid sales cool but still lead EVs in 2024
2025 Isuzu MU-X: Pricing and specs for revised family off-roader
Isuzu UTE Australia considering multiple powertrain options to combat NVES regulations
Reviews & Features
-
Reviews
2024 Ford F-150 XLT SWB long-term review
We put a Ford F-150 on the fleet, to sample life with a full-size US pick-up
Custom 4x4s
GrenX Grenadier loaded with more firepower
Ineos Grenadier gets more firepower thanks to Melbourne specialist, GrenX
Reviews
2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS long-term review
Our resident snapper has the keys to a Mitsubishi Triton GLS for the next few months
Reviews
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Review: A cost-of-living champion
Chery shocked when it delivered a new small SUV for under $24,000 drive away last year, but does the Tiggo 4 Pro impress apart from the low price?
Reviews
Hyundai Kona Electric: Need to know on the full range
Hyundai’s small electric SUV has had a growth spurt, its second generation introducing greater range and more variants.
Wheels Car of the Year
-
COTY
Wheels COTY 2024-25: Top Six
After a gruelling testing regime at Lang Lang Proving Ground in Victoria, 25 contenders were whittled down to the final six reviewed here.
-
COTY
Robbo's Notebook: Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25
We asked Peter Robinson for his notes on the ten most intriguing cars at Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25.
COTY
Wheels COTY 2024-25 Winner: HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 N
All hail the unanimous winner of Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25, the truly innovative Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – a spectacularly well-realised performance EV destined to put a smile on the face of anyone who gets in one.
COTY
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE RWD
An intriguing concept with some flaws in execution.
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MERCEDES-BENZ E300
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: BYD SEALION 6
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: HONDA CR-V VTI-L
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: POLESTAR 3 AWD LONG RANGE
New Cars of 2025
2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia
Take a look at our list of what is expected to launch in Australia in 2025 – plus those we might not see locally just yet
New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2025
This is your definitive list of all the new small cars bound for Australia in 2025.
New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
New Sports Cars coming to Australia in 2025
Craving some excitement in your life? Let Wheels tell you about 13 of the hottest sports cars and performance cars that are heading to Australia in 2025, from head-kicking hypercars to humble hot hatches.
New large SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
GMC Yukon, Volvo EX90 and Skoda Kodiaq are among the new-generation large-SUV big-hitters for 2025.
New utes coming to Australia in 2025
Kia's new Tasman and Ford's Ranger PHEV headline a big 2025 for new utes, but there are plenty more en-route to Australia!
New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
Listing off the most exciting new models in Australia's most popular new vehicle segment.
New Vans coming to Australia in 2024
There'll be plenty of frenzied activity in the commercial-van space in 2024, including several fully electric cargo-shifting models.
New Models Coming - By Brand
New Mitsubishi models coming: New ASX, Pajero Sport, Delica... and a Lancer EV?
It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
New MG models coming: MG3, HS, Cyberster and more
From humble beginnings, MG's expansion into the Australian market is gathering pace thanks to new product.
New Hyundai Models Coming: Ioniq 9, EV ute, Vision 74, Inster & more!
Your quick guide to all the future models coming from Korean brand Hyundai – including its first ever ute – from 2025 and beyond
New VW models coming: Tiguan, Tayron, ID.4, Golf R, and more
VW's ID electric car rollout will gather pace in 2025, with all-new family SUVs and some facelifted favourites joining them to keep the brand's showrooms crispy-fresh.
New Toyota models coming: Prado, Tundra, GR Corolla auto, Camry and more
It seems like the Big T has been number one with Australian car buyers since the dawn of time, but what new models are coming from Toyota to maintain its remarkable popularity?
New Skoda models coming: Kodiaq, Superb, Octavia, Enyaq and Elroq
Skoda will launch a number of new-gen and facelifted models in 2025, and expand its EV offerings
New Nissan models coming: Patrol, Ariya, Navara, and more
Your quick guide to all the new and updated models coming to Nissan Australia showrooms in 2024 and beyond
New Tesla models coming: Model Y facelift, Cybertruck, Roadster, Model 2... and Cybercab?
From its smallest car yet to a futuristic ute, here is Wheels' quick guide to all the future models set to be released by America's famous electric car company.
New Mazda models coming: CX-5, CX-70, CX-80, EZ-6, RX-7 & more
Your guide to what's around the corner for Mazda Australia in 2024, 2025 and beyond... plus some potential additions yet to be confirmed
PHEV & Hybrid Vehicles
-
News
Volvo’s XC60 global best seller gets a major freshen up
The Volvo XC60 has been updated with new tech and trim for the 2026 model year to match its larger XC90 sibling.
-
News
Mitsubishi confirms new-gen ASX for Australia
The Mitsubishi ASX will be replaced by a more modern and more efficient product in Australia in 2025.
-
News
Peugeot launches new hybrid SUV in Australia
The third-generation Peugeot 3008 range has gone on sale in Australia with an all-hybrid lineup.
-
News
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
-
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: NISSAN QASHQAI TI E-POWER
-
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: TOYOTA CAMRY ASCENT SPORT
-
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: LEXUS LBX LUXURY
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: HYUNDAI SANTA FE CALLIGRAPHY
Electric Vehicles
-
News
BMW says this isn't the new 'iM3' hero, but let's hope it's close
BMW tests 'Heart of Joy' system, hinting at next-gen EV performance.
-
News
Kia PV5: Electric people-mover and van revealed in more detail
Kia reveals exterior design of its upcoming PV5 commercial vehicle range
-
News
BMW reveals Aussie price of revamped iX electric SUV
The updated BMW iX electric SUV will be $6000 more than the xDrive 40 Sport but gains big increases in performance and range.
-
News
2025 Skoda Elroq: Everything we know for Australia
Skoda's electric Karoq successor revealed ahead of 2025 Australian launch.
-
Wheels COTY winner Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets new record for EVs
-
Kia reveals EV4 – and it’s not an SUV!
-
All new MG ZS petrol models roll out across Australia
-
BYD undercuts rivals with new Sea Lion 7 electric SUV
Popular Electric Cars
Mega tests & comparisons
4x4 Comparisons
Prado Kakadu vs Everest Trend: All-new 250 Series takes on its biggest rival
The new Prado is here and bursting out of showrooms, but how does it compare to the Ford Everest?
-
4x4 Comparisons
Big American brawl: 2025 Toyota Tundra Limited vs Ford F-150 Lariat
Can the Tundra Limited take down the vehicle that has been the USA’s top-selling truck for decades?
-
4x4 Comparisons
2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs BYD Shark: SPEC BATTLE!
Rocking the status quo! We line up the spec sheets of two plug-in hybrid utes en-route to Australia
-
Comparisons
2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!
Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
-
2024 Lexus GX550 vs 2024 Toyota Prado: SPEC BATTLE!
-
2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ vs 2024 Isuzu D-MAX X-Rider
-
2025 Toyota Prado vs LandCruiser 300 Series: SPEC BATTLE!
-
Ford Ranger Wildtrak vs Toyota HiLux GR Sport comparison review
-
4x4 Comparisons
2024 Mitsubishi Triton vs old 2023 Triton: SPEC BATTLE!
How do the specifications and features for the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton stack up against the outgoing ute?
-
Comparisons
Toyota RAV4 hybrid vs Nissan X-Trail e-Power vs Kia Sportage hybrid vs Honda CR-V e:HEV comparison review
We rate the leading hybrid medium SUVs from four major stables.
-
Comparisons
2024 Volvo EX30 vs 2025 Kia EV3 - SPEC BATTLE
The small SUV class has two new electric contenders that major on style and cost around $60K. But which is superior for room, performance and range?
-
4x4 Comparisons
All-New 2024 Toyota Prado vs 2023 Prado: SPEC BATTLE!
The upcoming 250 series Prado has seen a price hike, so let's find out how it compares to the 150 series it replaces
-
2024 Nissan Patrol Warrior vs Toyota LandCruiser GR Sport: Off-road review
-
2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS vs Ford Ranger XLT vs Toyota HiLux SR comparison review
-
2024 Best Electric Car Over $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Kia EV9
-
2024 Best Electric Small Luxury SUV: BMW iX1 v Volvo XC40
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander review: Full range detailed
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a popular midsize SUV in Australia. Learn more about the Outlander range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance.
2024 Mitsubishi ASX review: Full range detailed
Mitsubishi's enduring small SUV remains popular with buyers seeking an SUV for the price of a hatchback.
2024 Toyota HiLux review: Full range detailed
The Toyota HiLux is one of Australia’s most popular vehicles. We review its price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
Retro 60 Series LandCruiser is all sorts of cool!
Darren Sawyer always loved the 60 Series, so he built this one to take him anywhere in Australia
Hyundai Santa Fe: A large SUV with personality
With the fifth-generation version of the Santa Fe, the model has developed a persona all its own. And while the styling may divide opinion, it’s a large SUV that manages to meet family needs without succumbing to blandness.
Hyundai i30 Sedan: What you need to know about the full range
One of the few remaining small sedans on the new car market, the Hyundai i30 Sedan offers a wide range of powerplants, strong value for money and lots of standard technology. Here’s the WhichCar guide to the i30 Sedan range.
2025 Mazda BT-50: Midlife makeover put to the test
Mazda has given its BT-50 ute a refresh to keep it looking up to date
Ford F-150: Your need to know about the best-selling beast
North American trucks are doing big business Down Under, and now the most popular of all time is finally on sale. Should you buy a Ford F-150?
The best 270-degree awnings in Australia in 2024
The best 4x4 awnings on sale, to shelter you from the harsh Australian sun
2023 Ford Ranger build: Narva EX2 LED driving lights
Our latest project car called for the latest in vehicle lighting
Best new 4x4 aftermarket products in Australia: February 2025
We've assembled some of the best new aftermarket products
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Maxxis RAZR MT772 mud-terrain tyres
A set of Maxxis RAZR mud-terrain tyres will get us anywhere we need to go in our LandCruiser
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Marks 4WD High Clearance tow bar
Thanks to never-ending innovation from the likes of Marks 4WD, even towbars are getting with the times
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Loaded Gibb 1675 alloy wheels
Stylish, heavy-load-rated alloy wheels for our LandCruiser 79
Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elite LEDs put to the test
Good driving lights don’t come cheap, but these Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elites are well worth the spend
GME TX6165X 5-watt handheld UHF CB radio put to the test
Handheld UHF radios don’t get much better than this
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Multidrive rear track correction and NSV gear
A replacement diff housing and axle rectifies the difference between the front and rear wheel tracks on our 79