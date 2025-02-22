WhichCar
fa371165/2025 subaru wrx ts spec b 3 jpeg
News/Subaru teases ‘harder’ addition to WRX range
858325a8/aston martin girard perregaux watch 81020 21 3398 1cm laureato chronograph aml dark png
News/Green power: Aston Martin x Girard-Perregaux limited edition chronograph
ab860947/young couple buying car jpg
Opinion/What you really need to know when buying a car
7eee1d9c/2025 bmw m3 cs touring 2025b12hr dk raceproject 10703 enhanced nr jpg
News/BMW's Bathurst Sweep
News/Melbourne Motor Show returns after a 15-year break
News/Skoda Octavia Sportline: Stylish new mid-priced entrant
News/Australian hybrid sales cool but still lead EVs in 2024

New Cars of 2025

24ce1264/incoming new car calendar 4 jpg
News

2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia

Take a look at our list of what is expected to launch in Australia in 2025 – plus those we might not see locally just yet
4a7112f3/2025 kia tasman global reveal 1 jpg
News

New 4x4s coming to Australia in 2025

Plenty of new 4x4 metal is en-route to Australia!

aea71788/small suvs coming to australia in 2024 2025 2 jpg
News

New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2025

This is your definitive list of all the new small cars bound for Australia in 2025.
32a212e5/2025 new small suvs australia png
News

New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
c9742440/2025 ferrari 12cilindri bianco artico new ferrari v12 ext 07 design white media jpg
News

New Sports Cars coming to Australia in 2025

Craving some excitement in your life? Let Wheels tell you about 13 of the hottest sports cars and performance cars that are heading to Australia in 2025, from head-kicking hypercars to humble hot hatches.
949a1891/2025 large suvs coming to australia whichcar jpg
News

New large SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

GMC Yukon, Volvo EX90 and Skoda Kodiaq are among the new-generation large-SUV big-hitters for 2025.
59580dd9/2025 byd shark 6 31 jpg
News

New utes coming to Australia in 2025

Kia's new Tasman and Ford's Ranger PHEV headline a big 2025 for new utes, but there are plenty more en-route to Australia!
400112d9/new medium suvs 2025 whichcar png
News

New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

Listing off the most exciting new models in Australia's most popular new vehicle segment.
bc2e0a5a/vw id jpg
News

New Vans coming to Australia in 2024

There'll be plenty of frenzied activity in the commercial-van space in 2024, including several fully electric cargo-shifting models.
e5dc1c8a/2024 genesis gv80 3 5 awd luxury large luxury suv abrook 4 jpg
News

New Luxury SUVs coming to Australia in 2024

Your guide to premium SUVs coming in 2024 from Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Genesis, Lexus, Lotus, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Polestar, Porsche, Range Rover, Tesla, and Volvo

New Models Coming - By Brand

eecb1cd1/2023 mitsubishi delica concept mitsubishi d x concept 9a jpg
News

New Mitsubishi models coming: New ASX, Pajero Sport, Delica... and a Lancer EV?

It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
51011321/2024 mg cyberster at goodwood 6 jpg
News

New MG models coming: MG3, HS, Cyberster and more

From humble beginnings, MG's expansion into the Australian market is gathering pace thanks to new product.
c09c1578/hyundai initium concept next nexo jpg
News

New Hyundai Models Coming: Ioniq 9, EV ute, Vision 74, Inster & more!

Your quick guide to all the future models coming from Korean brand Hyundai – including its first ever ute – from 2025 and beyond
70e31798/2025 volkswagen golf gti facelift reveal 06 jpg
News

New VW models coming: Tiguan, Tayron, ID.4, Golf R, and more

VW's ID electric car rollout will gather pace in 2025, with all-new family SUVs and some facelifted favourites joining them to keep the brand's showrooms crispy-fresh.
2e671d9d/2025 toyota hilux gr render whichcar australia theottle 01 png
News

New Toyota models coming: Prado, Tundra, GR Corolla auto, Camry and more

It seems like the Big T has been number one with Australian car buyers since the dawn of time, but what new models are coming from Toyota to maintain its remarkable popularity?
d92f156d/2025 skoda enyaq suv coupe whichcar 1 jpg
News

New Skoda models coming: Kodiaq, Superb, Octavia, Enyaq and Elroq

Skoda will launch a number of new-gen and facelifted models in 2025, and expand its EV offerings

9f7a0fc0/y62 nissan patrol 01h jpg
News

New Nissan models coming: Patrol, Ariya, Navara, and more

Your quick guide to all the new and updated models coming to Nissan Australia showrooms in 2024 and beyond
b41f09a4/2023 tesla cybertruck rodeo screen shot 2022 04 08 at 13548 pm 2 jpg
News

New Tesla models coming: Model Y facelift, Cybertruck, Roadster, Model 2... and Cybercab?

From its smallest car yet to a futuristic ute, here is Wheels' quick guide to all the future models set to be released by America's famous electric car company.
bbe30a67/2023 mazda cx 90 revealed for australia life shots 41 jpg
News

New Mazda models coming: CX-5, CX-70, CX-80, EZ-6, RX-7 & more

Your guide to what's around the corner for Mazda Australia in 2024, 2025 and beyond... plus some potential additions yet to be confirmed
49fd173c/2025 subaru forester hybrid wilderness 21 jpg
News

New Subaru models coming: Forester, new Strong Hybrid system, and more

Here’s what coming next from a company that’s been putting Aussies behind the wheel for 50 years

c6550a53/midsize suv mega test 2023 mitsubishi outlander exceed tourer suv white edewar 221212 4 jpg
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander review: Full range detailed

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a popular midsize SUV in Australia. Learn more about the Outlander range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance.
371c202f/2024 mitsubishi asx es street edition 2024 mitsubishi asx street 01 jpg
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi ASX review: Full range detailed

Mitsubishi's enduring small SUV remains popular with buyers seeking an SUV for the price of a hatchback.
ac490946/2022 toyota hilux rogue 101 jpg
Reviews

2024 Toyota HiLux review: Full range detailed

The Toyota HiLux is one of Australia’s most popular vehicles. We review its price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
acdc1bd1/2025 mazda bt 50 gt sailing blue metallic accessories 16 jpg
Reviews

2025 Mazda BT-50 first drive

We take Mazda's 2025 ute out for some trail work.
3302197c/custom toyota landcruiser gx hj61 edewar 241213 8 jpg
Custom 4x4s

Retro 60 Series LandCruiser is all sorts of cool!

Darren Sawyer always loved the 60 Series, so he built this one to take him anywhere in Australia
e11117a7/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 7 jpg
Reviews

Hyundai Santa Fe: A large SUV with personality

With the fifth-generation version of the Santa Fe, the model has developed a persona all its own. And while the styling may divide opinion, it’s a large SUV that manages to meet family needs without succumbing to blandness.
c354101c/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 43 jpg
Reviews

Hyundai i30 Sedan: What you need to know about the full range

One of the few remaining small sedans on the new car market, the Hyundai i30 Sedan offers a wide range of powerplants, strong value for money and lots of standard technology. Here’s the WhichCar guide to the i30 Sedan range.

e23d10bf/2025 mazda bt 50 refresh 24 jpg
Reviews

2025 Mazda BT-50: Midlife makeover put to the test

Mazda has given its BT-50 ute a refresh to keep it looking up to date
fb811118/2025 ford f 150 lariat lwb 61 jpg
Reviews

Ford F-150: Your need to know about the best-selling beast

North American trucks are doing big business Down Under, and now the most popular of all time is finally on sale. Should you buy a Ford F-150?
e3330b44/kia ev5 1 jpg
Reviews

2025 Kia EV5: All you need to know

Kia’s third EV designed from the ground up has arrived in Australia with impressive pricing and a competitive range of options. Is it now ready to steal sales from EV and ICE rivals?

c3fa10c5/270 awning buyers guide jpg
Gear

The best 270-degree awnings in Australia in 2024

The best 4x4 awnings on sale, to shelter you from the harsh Australian sun
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2023 Narva EX 2 LED Driving Lighst 4
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: Narva EX2 LED driving lights

Our latest project car called for the latest in vehicle lighting
7eba13a7/2023 ford ranger v6 final build 39 jpg
Gear

Best new 4x4 aftermarket products in Australia: February 2025

We've assembled some of the best new aftermarket products
8d39144a/toyota lc79 build maxxis tyres 4 jpg
Gear

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Maxxis RAZR MT772 mud-terrain tyres

A set of Maxxis RAZR mud-terrain tyres will get us anywhere we need to go in our LandCruiser
fc48161d/marks 4wd high clearance tow bar main JPG
Gear

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Marks 4WD High Clearance tow bar

Thanks to never-ending innovation from the likes of Marks 4WD, even towbars are getting with the times
fd5c15af/loaded wheels gibb 1675 alloy wheels 5 JPG
Gear

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Loaded Gibb 1675 alloy wheels

Stylish, heavy-load-rated alloy wheels for our LandCruiser 79
a4ee0fb1/lazer lights img 0928 JPG
Gear

Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elite LEDs put to the test

Good driving lights don’t come cheap, but these Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elites are well worth the spend
cd8f109e/gme tx6165x radio test 1 jpg
Gear

GME TX6165X 5-watt handheld UHF CB radio put to the test

Handheld UHF radios don’t get much better than this
504a171d/2024 toyota landcruiser 79 diff assembly 3 jpg
Gear

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Multidrive rear track correction and NSV gear

A replacement diff housing and axle rectifies the difference between the front and rear wheel tracks on our 79
819e1406/terrain tamer alloy radiator 10 jpg
Gear

Keeping cool with a new Terrain Tamer aluminium radiator

Out with the old and in with the cold, as this HiLux scores a new Terrain Tamer aluminium radiator

