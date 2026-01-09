Volvo has released the first official details of its upcoming EX60 electric SUV, offering an early glimpse at a model that could redefine expectations in the mid-size luxury EV segment. Ahead of its full unveiling on January 21, the Swedish brand has confirmed the EX60 will deliver headline-grabbing driving range, rapid charging capability and a fresh evolution of Volvo’s electric design language.

According to Volvo, the EX60 will be capable of travelling up to 808 kilometres on a single charge in its most efficient configuration. If achieved, that figure would place the EX60 among the longest-range electric SUVs in its class, narrowly surpassing key rivals such as the next-generation BMW iX3 and the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology.

Underpinning the EX60 is Volvo’s all-new SPA3 platform, which represents a major step forward from the architecture used by the larger EX90. A key innovation is cell-to-body battery integration, where the battery pack is mounted directly into the vehicle’s structure rather than housed within a separate casing. Volvo says this reduces weight, improves rigidity and frees up additional interior space, while also contributing to the EX60’s impressive range potential.

While battery capacity has not yet been confirmed, Volvo has stated that the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EX60 will be capable of achieving the full 808km range figure. Charging performance is also set to move the goalposts, with the EX60 supporting DC fast-charging speeds of up to 400kW. Under ideal conditions, Volvo claims this will allow up to 338 kilometres of driving range to be added in just 10 minutes.

Design teasers released so far suggest the EX60 will closely align with Volvo’s established EV styling. At the front, slim headlights incorporate the brand’s signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running light motif, while the overall proportions mirror those of the current XC60. This indicates the EX60 will remain firmly focused on family usability rather than radical design experimentation.

Volvo has also revealed details of the rear lighting, showing low-mounted tail-lamps integrated into muscular rear haunches, with slim light elements and subtle Volvo branding within the lenses. Larger Volvo lettering stretches across the tailgate, paired with smooth, minimalist surfacing consistent with the brand’s latest electric models.

Inside, while no official images have been released, the EX60 is expected to offer generous second-row space and a premium cabin environment. Unlike the larger EX90, third-row seating is unlikely, reinforcing the EX60’s role as a five-seat family SUV.

With its full reveal just weeks away, the EX60 is shaping up as one of Volvo’s most important electric launches yet. Pricing and detailed specifications are expected shortly after the January debut, as competition intensifies in the fast-growing mid-size luxury EV segment.