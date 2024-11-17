What safety features does the Mitsubishi Triton have?

All 2023 Mitsubishi Tritons bear an ANCAP rating of five out of five stars.

It achieved this during initial testing in 2015, with the pre-facelift range, so would be unlikely to achieve a top score if tested against today's tougher criteria.

Standard features include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and junction assist (when turning across oncoming traffic), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning (but no lane-centring assistance).