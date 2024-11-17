WhichCar
Mitsubishi Triton

The Japanese-bred Mitsubishi Triton ute is available in single-cab, club-cab, and double-cab configurations, in either cab-chassis or pick-up guise.

A vast 4x4 and 4x2 model line-up consists of the entry-level GLX, GLX+, GLX-R, GLS and the top-spec GSR. Premium models are equipped with a Super Select II full-time 4x4 system, while lower-spec variants get a more rudimentary Easy Select part-time 4WD system.

Reviews

Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS long-term review

Our resident snapper has the keys to a Mitsubishi Triton GLS for the next few months
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ vs 2024 Isuzu D-MAX X-Rider

How does the new Triton compare to the popular D-MAX? We line up two mid-spec models to find out
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Mitsubishi Triton vs old 2023 Triton: SPEC BATTLE!

How do the specifications and features for the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton stack up against the outgoing ute?
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS vs Ford Ranger XLT vs Toyota HiLux SR comparison review

Can the all-new Mitsubishi Triton challenge the huge-selling class leaders for top 4x4 dual-cab honours? We pitch it against Ranger and HiLux
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ off-road review

A no-frills dual-cab ute that has all the essentials you could want in a tourer
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Mitsubishi Triton vs Ford Ranger: New Ute SPEC BATTLE!

What differences exist between the fresh new Mitsubishi ute and its class-leading Ford rival?
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Triton review: Australian launch

Biggest makeover in dual-cab history? Slick new Triton shows plenty of promise
Comparisons

Best Performance Ute: Ford Ranger Raptor

Keen on a dual-cab ute that can work hard and play even harder? These are the best options for utes with some added spice
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Triton review: Pre-production drive

New Triton sheds its value stigma to take the fight to the segment’s heavy hitters
Comparisons

Best Ute Under $50K: Mitsubishi Triton

At the most affordable end of the market, which dual-cab ute delivers the goods?

More Reviews

Videos

News

2024 Mitsubishi Triton: Everything we know – fully revealed!

Mitsubishi has unveiled the new Triton ute, with a new ladder frame chassis and updated engine

News

2024 Mitsubishi Triton: Next-generation ute spied in odd disguise

The next-gen Mitsubishi Triton has been spotted in the Arctic
Reviews

Mitsubishi Triton GSR review

Flagship Triton offers all the toys without the sky-high price
Comparisons

2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Performance and braking comparison

We test the acceleration and braking performance of 11 dual-cab 4x4 utes available in Australia from Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Isuzu, Jeep, Mazda, Ssangyong and GWM
Comparisons

2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Results and summary

With on-road, off-road, performance and tow testing done, we score the top 11 dual-cab utes in Australia
4x4 Comparisons

2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Off-road comparison

We take 11 utes from Ford, GWM, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Jeep, SsangYong, and Toyota, and put them through the ultimate off-road comparison test
4x4 Comparisons

Australia's top-selling utes compared: Ranger vs D-Max vs Triton vs Navara vs HiLux

Kicking off 2021's Wheels and 4x4 Australia dual-cab ute megatest series, running from May 17 to May 21, we're comparing the premium options among Australia's best-selling pickups.

Reviews

Mitsubishi Triton GLS 2020 long term review

Living with Mitsubishi's best selling dual-cab ute in the wilds of suburbia
Road Tests

Mitsubishi Triton 4x4 variant review

Mitsubishi has made some revisions across the Triton range, with an emphasis on improved off-road capability. We sample it in the Flinders Ranges.
Reviews

2019 Mitsubishi Triton GLS Premium review

A bold new nose heads a mild makeover for one of Australia’s best value utes

What safety features does the Mitsubishi Triton have?

All 2023 Mitsubishi Tritons bear an ANCAP rating of five out of five stars.

It achieved this during initial testing in 2015, with the pre-facelift range, so would be unlikely to achieve a top score if tested against today's tougher criteria.

Standard features include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and junction assist (when turning across oncoming traffic), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning (but no lane-centring assistance).

What warranty does Mitsubishi offer for the Triton?

All new Mitsubishis are covered as standard by a five-year/100,000km vehicle warranty. Stay on top of your scheduled servicing with the Mitsubishi network, however, and Mitsubishi will extend your warranty to an impressive ten years or 200,000km.

Servicing intervals are every 120 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.

Mitsubishi will also cap servicing costs for the first ten years or 150,000km, with subsequent maintenance costs projected at around $600 per year (or every 15,000km).

News

Frequently Asked Questions

The Mitsubishi Triton ranges in price from $23,740* for the 2.4 GLX Cab Chassis, and $55,690* for the 2.4 DiD GSR Double Cab Ute 4x4 Auto

*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.

The Mitsubishi Triton was built in Thailand.

The Mitsubishi Triton has a 5 ANCAP crash safety rating.

The Mitsubishi Triton is available in diesel and unleaded petrol fuel types.

The Mitsubishi Triton is available in 2 and 4 door models.

About the Mitsubishi Triton

All models – except a petrol-powered GLX cab-chassis – are powered by a 133kW/430Nm 2.4-litre MIVEC turbo-diesel engine that runs through either a six-speed auto or six-speed manual transmission.

The Mitsubishi Triton range received an upgrade in 2020 that introduced revised front-end styling, terrain-specific driving modes, and a suite of advanced safety tech.

A new Triton is set to launch in 2023, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain expected.

In a heavily populated ute segment, rivals for the Triton include renowned models such as the Ford Ranger, Nissan Navara, and Toyota HiLux, while more budget-oriented offerings include the likes of the GWM Ute, LDV T60, and SsangYong Musso.

